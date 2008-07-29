Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Exquisite Limestone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
The Concrete Paving and Flooring Specialists
The Concrete Paving and Flooring Specialists
The Concrete Paving and Flooring Specialists
The Concrete Paving and Flooring Specialists
The Concrete Paving and Flooring Specialists
The Concrete Paving and Flooring Specialists
The Concrete Paving and Flooring Specialists
The Concrete Paving and Flooring Specialists

The Concrete Paving and Flooring Specialists

Last Updated on 29 Jul 2008

Under sister company ‘Exquisite Limestone’, we have been working with concrete in all forms for over 11 years. Let’s just say ‘We know concrete’.

Overview
Description

WHY CHOOSE GECKO ROCK?Experienced
Under sister company ‘Exquisite Limestone’, we have been working with concrete in all forms for over 11 years. Let’s just say ‘We know concrete’.
Dynamic
We are constantly researching new technology and purchasing up to date machinery to continually improve the work that we do.
Unique
We use a variety of concrete mixes that can be customised to create unique products (eg. Coloured glass, embossing).
Reliable
Customer Service is our priority – what we promise, we do!

GECKO ROCK SERVICES
Polished Concrete
The perfect product for people who want a stunning, contemporary look that is easy to maintain. Gecko Rock combines the strength and durability of concrete with customised mixes to produce a unique polished concrete product.

Floor Levelling
Gecko Rock has diversified into floor demolition, floor levelling and grinding services. Shot blasting and diamond grinding is used to prepare concrete floors for new finishes.

Contact
Display AddressSorrento, WA

4 Castaway Crt

0411 731 444
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap