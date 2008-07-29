The Concrete Paving and Flooring Specialists

WHY CHOOSE GECKO ROCK? Experienced

Under sister company ‘Exquisite Limestone’, we have been working with concrete in all forms for over 11 years. Let’s just say ‘We know concrete’.

Dynamic

We are constantly researching new technology and purchasing up to date machinery to continually improve the work that we do.

Unique

We use a variety of concrete mixes that can be customised to create unique products (eg. Coloured glass, embossing).

Reliable

Customer Service is our priority – what we promise, we do!



GECKO ROCK SERVICES

Polished Concrete

The perfect product for people who want a stunning, contemporary look that is easy to maintain. Gecko Rock combines the strength and durability of concrete with customised mixes to produce a unique polished concrete product.



Floor Levelling

Gecko Rock has diversified into floor demolition, floor levelling and grinding services. Shot blasting and diamond grinding is used to prepare concrete floors for new finishes.