Thatch Roofing from Serene Living Homeware
Last Updated on 04 Oct 2010
Imported thatch roofing with excellent insulating properties for indoor and outdoor use
Overview
Serene Living Homeware provides products and services to enrich and enhance your home or commercial environment with Asian culture and influences. Their products include Balinese gazebos, hand made and crafted statues, lanterns and water features, stone bathtubs and basins, indoor and outdoor furniture, outdoor showers and wooden products.
Indonesian Thatch Roofing and it's benefits
Serene Living Homeware import thatch roofing products, also known as Alang alang roofing, from Indonesia. Recommended to be the best insulating product currently available, thatch roofing from Serene Living Homeware is perfect for any outdoor setting. Benefits include:
- Reduction in heat by 10 degrees in summer
- Offers warmth in colder months100% waterproof (when installed prooperly by an accredited thatcher)
- 15-20 year lifespan
- Can be trimmed or left with a fringed effect
Settings and environments for use
Thatch roofing can be used in nearly any outdoor area to add a little Asian touch to the atmosphere and surroundings. Places that can benefit from thatch roofing include:
- Pergolas
- Entertainment areas
- Swimming pools
- Spas
- Gardens
- Parks
- Restaurants
- Resorts