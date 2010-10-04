Serene Living Homeware provides products and services to enrich and enhance your home or commercial environment with Asian culture and influences. Their products include Balinese gazebos, hand made and crafted statues, lanterns and water features, stone bathtubs and basins, indoor and outdoor furniture, outdoor showers and wooden products.



Indonesian Thatch Roofing and it's benefits

Serene Living Homeware import thatch roofing products, also known as Alang alang roofing, from Indonesia. Recommended to be the best insulating product currently available, thatch roofing from Serene Living Homeware is perfect for any outdoor setting. Benefits include:



Reduction in heat by 10 degrees in summer

Offers warmth in colder months100% waterproof (when installed prooperly by an accredited thatcher)

15-20 year lifespan

Can be trimmed or left with a fringed effect



Settings and environments for use

Thatch roofing can be used in nearly any outdoor area to add a little Asian touch to the atmosphere and surroundings. Places that can benefit from thatch roofing include: