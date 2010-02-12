Terrazzo Stone Bathtubs by Serene Living Homeware

Stone Bathtubs

Serene Living Homeware offers an extensive range and variety of stone bathtubs and stone shower bases. A wide variety of stone products are available including:

Terrazzo

Granite

Marble

River Stone

Features of the Stone Bathtubs Range

There are over 30 different styles and models of stone bathroomware available in the Serene Living Homeware range, which are all a designer or renovator's dream.

These unique baths are made of natural and reconstituted stone, that have been handmade by expert craftsmen from carefully selected materials.

All of the stone products in the Serene Living Homeware range are made of terrazzo, which is a mixture of marble stone pieces, concrete and other flecks of stone and crushed shell.

Bath tubs and the complete product range are available in a selection of colours and surface finishes for example: Polished solid finish or a pure matt With or without a small or larger fleck In traditional cream white colour or your special choice of a custom made charcoal grey colour



Installation and Maintenance Terrazzo Stone Bathtubs

Installation is the same as a normal bath tub as far as plumbing is concerned.

The hole in the bath will fit any standard Australian connection.

These unique stone products require very low maintenance to keep the surface looking like new with a high class finish!

For everyday, routine cleaning, you only need to wipe the surface using a soft cloth and warm soapy water.

These products should not be cleaned with any of the regular acidic shower products; these are to be used for enamel bathtubs only.

Serene Living Homeware Bathtubs Projects

The Serene Living Homeware product range of terrazzo stone bathtubs can been seen in numerous private homes, commercial projects and luxury villas including

Altus- Dayelsford, Victoria.

Banyan Estate- Bali, Indonesia

La Bella Casa – Bali, Indonesia

Oban Estate – Melbourne, Victoria

And many luxury villas throughout South East Asia

