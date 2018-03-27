Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Heritage Slate Roofing
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Terracotta Shingles
Terracotta Shingles

Terracotta Shingles

Last Updated on 27 Mar 2018

The elegant flat line of these quality Terracotta Shingle tiles makes them the perfect complement to a wide range of architectural styles, building materials and house environments.

Overview
Description

The elegant flat line of these quality Terracotta Shingle tiles makes them the perfect complement to a wide range of architectural styles, building materials and house environments.

Featuring a low 18 degree pitch, (with sarking) this flat profile was designed to provide the greater design flexibility that contemporary rooflines demand.

Contact
Office AddressFreshwater, NSW

19 Palomar Parade

0451 399 226
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap