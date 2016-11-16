TerraFirm composite retaining panel

In the past, retaining challenges have traditionally been overcome with concrete wall solutions. However, there is a growing need for a more rapid and aesthetic approach, that modular walls are ready to fulfill.

The TerraFirm panel is a lightweight reinforced composite panel that keep a seamless look all the way through. Moreover, and contrary to concrete sleepers, there are no gaps between stacked sleepers. Aesthetically, the wall is more pleasant for the end customer.

The light weight of the panels also enables a faster construction time, with less requirement for machinery and labour.

Some of the main TerraFirm features are: