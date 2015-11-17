Teknos factory applied coating systems for class 3 & 4 timbers

Teknos have coatings for class 3 & 4 timbers that are not as naturally durable as other timbers. The coatings are designed for dip, flowcoat and spray applications ensuring that the timber is completely coated on all sides to increase its resistance.

Class 3&4 timbers such as Meranti, Vic Ash and Radiata Pine are not naturally durable so they need added protection from coatings to increase their durability.

The coatings in the range include:

Pre-treatment – for Class 3 & 4 timbers, it is critical to pre-treat with AquaPrimer 2907 to help reduce susceptibility to early degradation.

Primers - Teknos Antistain Aqua 2901 and Aqua Primer 2900, help to remove air from the pores of timber and provide the first layer of colour for translucent finishes, providing a surface of even porosity ready for further coats..

Intermediates - for tannin rich timbers, Teknos’ AntiStain Aqua and Gori products help to lock in tannins, while Teknos AquaFiller 6500 and AquaPrimer 3130 help to fill the grain of coarse grained timbers to produce a super smooth surface ready for topcoating.

Topcoats - Teknos has range of colours in translucent and opaque finishes designed to produce an exceptionally smooth finish via spray application.

With the proper maintenance, Teknos fully factory finished systems provide long service life in both translucent and opaque finishes, helping to protect timber joinery against weathering, UV degradation, mould and fungal growth.