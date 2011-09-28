Logo
Tectonic Timber Flooring
Architectural Timber Flooring
Tectonic Timber Flooring
Architectural Timber Flooring

Tectonic Environmentally Friendly Timber Flooring

Last Updated on 28 Sep 2011

Tectonic timber flooring brings superior performance in everyday flooring

Overview
Description
Tectonic Timber Flooring has become recently available to the Australian market and brings heat and moisture resistance as well as noise reduction with it.

Timber Flooring that withstands Australia’s weather conditions
  • Designed to perform against harsh weather with no warping, cupping or swelling
  • Features two layers - A stone core case that helps control expansion and contraction from moisture and heat and a solid oak layer for aesthetic
  • PEFSC certified timber flooring, made from 75% recyclable material
Simple to install with a one step adhesive
Tectonic timber flooring is easy to install using a notched trowel on most surfaces.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS)

375.31 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Tectonic Flooring System Flame Testing

268.18 KB

Download
Technical Data Summary
Technical Data Summary

189.97 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Polymer Based Timber Flooring Adhesive Data Sheet

283.13 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Tectonic Installation Guide

197.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Tectonic Flooring Systems Brochure

1.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
VOC Emission Test Certificate

233.17 KB

Download
Care Maintenance
Care Maintenance

191.6 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Product Warranty (2012)

130.09 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

418 Burnley St

(03) 9421 6866
