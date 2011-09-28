Tectonic Environmentally Friendly Timber Flooring
Last Updated on 28 Sep 2011
Tectonic timber flooring brings superior performance in everyday flooring
Overview
Description
Tectonic Timber Flooring has become recently available to the Australian market and brings heat and moisture resistance as well as noise reduction with it.
Timber Flooring that withstands Australia’s weather conditions
Tectonic timber flooring is easy to install using a notched trowel on most surfaces.
Timber Flooring that withstands Australia’s weather conditions
- Designed to perform against harsh weather with no warping, cupping or swelling
- Features two layers - A stone core case that helps control expansion and contraction from moisture and heat and a solid oak layer for aesthetic
- PEFSC certified timber flooring, made from 75% recyclable material
Tectonic timber flooring is easy to install using a notched trowel on most surfaces.
Downloads
Brochure
Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS)
375.31 KB
Brochure
Tectonic Flooring System Flame Testing
268.18 KB
Brochure
Technical Data Summary
189.97 KB
Brochure
Polymer Based Timber Flooring Adhesive Data Sheet
283.13 KB
Brochure
Tectonic Installation Guide
197.86 KB
Brochure
Tectonic Flooring Systems Brochure
1.65 MB
Brochure
VOC Emission Test Certificate
233.17 KB
Brochure
Care Maintenance
191.6 KB
Brochure
Product Warranty (2012)
130.09 KB