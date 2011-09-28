Tectonic Environmentally Friendly Timber Flooring

Timber Flooring that withstands Australia’s weather conditions

Designed to perform against harsh weather with no warping, cupping or swelling

Features two layers - A stone core case that helps control expansion and contraction from moisture and heat and a solid oak layer for aesthetic

PEFSC certified timber flooring, made from 75% recyclable material

Simple to install with a one step adhesive

Tectonic Timber Flooring has become recently available to the Australian market and brings heat and moisture resistance as well as noise reduction with it.Tectonic timber flooring is easy to install using a notched trowel on most surfaces.