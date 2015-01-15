TecHome ErgoMotion – Linear Actuators for Desks, Workstations and Tv’s
Overview
TecHome ErgoMotion understands that designing an ergonomic workplace with adjustable work surfaces increases employee productivity. It also reduces health related problems due to non-healthy sitting positions. Employees are more alert throughout the workday because of increased flexibility and comfort by using height adjustable desks.
TecHomeprovides workplaces and homes with a range of adjustable desk solutions using motorised desk lifts which allows users to easily adjust desk heights with the push of one button from one of TecHome’s handsets.
- Suitable for most office desks
- Can be installed onto a new or existing desk
- Go from sitting to standing position in seconds
- Ergonomic design is suitable for most user’s height
- Quiet and smooth while adjusting; no need to clear desk
- Easy installation; easy operation
Looking for a pop up TV lift for your flat screen TV? TecHome ErgoMotion also provides a range of quality TV Lift actuator kits. A TV lift kit is an linear actuator system that uses a remote control to raise and lower a TV which can be hidden in a cabinet or bedframe
TecHome provides solutions to suit your home or office’s functionality and aesthetic requirements.
TecHome ErgoMotion is ideal for applications such;
- Workstations
- Office Desk
- Board Rooms
- Caravans & boats
- and many more applications