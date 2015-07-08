Taubman's Alkyd Based Ultimate Enamel
Last Updated on 08 Jul 2015
Ultimate Enamel is the ideal product for both interior and exterior doors and trims.
Overview
Taubman’s Ultimate Enamel is designed for high traffic areas and surfaces, as it incorporates hard wearing durability with ultra-premium performance.
This all-in-one enamel solution is ideal for interior and exterior doors, trim, skirtings and windows as well as plaster, masonry and bricks.
Ultimate Enamel has coverage of up to 10 - 12m² per litre and features
- Superior Alkyd technology for long lasting quality
- A low level of VOCs for human and environmental safety
- Antibacterial formula to keep surfaces mildew, mould and fungus free
Taubmans Ultimate Enamel is ultra-tough and hard wearing when compared to other products on the market
- Touch dry in 1-2 hours for convenience
- High gloss finish level for superior finish
- Convenient water wash-up and no harsh solvents required
Ultimate Enamel is available in both Gloss suitable for interior and exterior doors and trims with a gloss level of 90% and Semi-Gloss, suitable for interior doors and trims with a gloss level of between 40-50%. It can be tinted to range of colours, making it a versatile paint product.