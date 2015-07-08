Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Taubmans
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Taubman's Alkyd Based Ultimate Enamel
Taubman's Alkyd Based Ultimate Enamel

Taubman's Alkyd Based Ultimate Enamel

Last Updated on 08 Jul 2015

Ultimate Enamel is the ideal product for both interior and exterior doors and trims.

Overview
Description

Taubman’s Ultimate Enamel is designed for high traffic areas and surfaces, as it incorporates hard wearing durability with ultra-premium performance.

This all-in-one enamel solution is ideal for interior and exterior doors, trim, skirtings and windows as well as plaster, masonry and bricks.

Ultimate Enamel has coverage of up to 10 - 12m² per litre and features

  • Superior Alkyd technology for long lasting quality
  • A low level of VOCs for human and environmental safety
  • Antibacterial formula to keep surfaces mildew, mould and fungus free

Taubmans Ultimate Enamel is ultra-tough and hard wearing when compared to other products on the market

  • Touch dry in 1-2 hours for convenience
  • High gloss finish level for superior finish
  • Convenient water wash-up and no harsh solvents required

Ultimate Enamel is available in both Gloss suitable for interior and exterior doors and trims with a gloss level of 90% and Semi-Gloss, suitable for interior doors and trims with a gloss level of between 40-50%. It can be tinted to range of colours, making it a versatile paint product.

Contact
Display AddressRegents Park, NSW

PO Box 101

131 686
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap