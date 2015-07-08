Taubman's Alkyd Based Ultimate Enamel

Taubman’s Ultimate Enamel is designed for high traffic areas and surfaces, as it incorporates hard wearing durability with ultra-premium performance.

This all-in-one enamel solution is ideal for interior and exterior doors, trim, skirtings and windows as well as plaster, masonry and bricks.

Ultimate Enamel has coverage of up to 10 - 12m² per litre and features

Superior Alkyd technology for long lasting quality

A low level of VOCs for human and environmental safety

Antibacterial formula to keep surfaces mildew, mould and fungus free

Taubmans Ultimate Enamel is ultra-tough and hard wearing when compared to other products on the market

Touch dry in 1-2 hours for convenience

High gloss finish level for superior finish

Convenient water wash-up and no harsh solvents required

Ultimate Enamel is available in both Gloss suitable for interior and exterior doors and trims with a gloss level of 90% and Semi-Gloss, suitable for interior doors and trims with a gloss level of between 40-50%. It can be tinted to range of colours, making it a versatile paint product.