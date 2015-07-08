Taubmans Tradex Range
Last Updated on 08 Jul 2015
Overview
Description
The Tradex range is a water based paint range suitable for interiors. With high opacity and excellent application properties, Tradex is a superior product with very little roller splatter.
Suitable for the following in both commercial and residential areas
- Walls
- Ceilings
- Doors
- Trims
Quick drying and superior coverage Tradex is available in
- Gloma Satin Acrylic
- Hi Cova
- Velvet Glo
- Hi Dura
- Satincote
Taubmans Tradex offers superior coverage of 16m²/litre and brushes can be washed in water. For both commercial and residential applications, Taubmans Tradex is ideal.