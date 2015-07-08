Taubmans Tradex Range

The Tradex range is a water based paint range suitable for interiors. With high opacity and excellent application properties, Tradex is a superior product with very little roller splatter.

Suitable for the following in both commercial and residential areas

Walls

Ceilings

Doors

Trims

Quick drying and superior coverage Tradex is available in

Gloma Satin Acrylic

Hi Cova

Velvet Glo

Hi Dura

Satincote

Taubmans Tradex offers superior coverage of 16m²/litre and brushes can be washed in water. For both commercial and residential applications, Taubmans Tradex is ideal.