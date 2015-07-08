Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Taubmans
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Taubmans Tradex Range
Taubmans Tradex Range

Taubmans Tradex Range

Last Updated on 08 Jul 2015

The Tradex range is a water based paint range suitable for interiors.

Overview
Description

The Tradex range is a water based paint range suitable for interiors. With high opacity and excellent application properties, Tradex is a superior product with very little roller splatter.

Suitable for the following in both commercial and residential areas

  • Walls
  • Ceilings
  • Doors
  • Trims

Quick drying and superior coverage Tradex is available in

  • Gloma Satin Acrylic
  • Hi Cova
  • Velvet Glo
  • Hi Dura
  • Satincote

Taubmans Tradex offers superior coverage of 16m²/litre and brushes can be washed in water. For both commercial and residential applications, Taubmans Tradex is ideal.

Contact
Display AddressRegents Park, NSW

PO Box 101

131 686
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap