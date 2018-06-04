Tanks & Drainage, for cleaner water and ease of maintenance

In this range, Britex offers a series of tanks with a variety of functions; from separating grease, oil and solvents from clean water most specified in commercial kitchen and prep areas, filtration tanks mostly used in medical facilities and education art rooms, neutralizing tanks used to condition waste by passing through marble chips used in chemical prep areas and refineries and settling tanks commonly used in art rooms, medical facilities and workshops.

Britex also offer a range of Flushing Floor Wastes, Bucket and Plaster Traps and Tundishes used mostly in commercial kitchens.