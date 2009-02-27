Tambour Door Cabinets for easily storing office supplies by Davell Products

The Davell Tambour Door Cabinet storage range is manufactured in Australia so you can be assured of its quality.

As testament to the quality all Davell’s products are backed by a Lifetime Warranty.



Durable cabinets for office storage with space saving features

Office storage cabinets are fully welded construction for strength and stability (not riveted)

Doors slide into cabinet, don’t protrude into aisle space

Dual doors recede into each side of the cabinet smoothly and quietly

This document storage unit has adjustable levelling feet

Slotted shelving units to accommodate shelf dividers

Storage shelves and accessories adjustable at 25mm increments

Shelving systems can carry a capacity of 100kg evenly distributed

Keyed alike or keyed to differ with new hinged key

Removable lock barrel

Master Key available

Optional melamine tops

Optional castors on 670mm and 1000mm high units

Scratch and Scuff resistant powdercoat finish

Lifetime Warranty

Additional accessories include shelf dividers, roll-out reference shelves, roll-out suspension frames and roll-out media drawers.

Davell's Tambour Door Cabinets are designed for storing files, stationery, CDs, DVDs, tapes and cards.



Steel cabinets, lockers and shelving from Davell Products

Davell Products also provide steel locking, shelving, cabinets and bookcases as well as mobile shelving, gun security cabinets and Lollipop Lockers to ensure all your storage needs are met.