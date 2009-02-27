Tambour Door Cabinets for easily storing office supplies by Davell Products
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2009
If you need to store stationery, CDs, DVDs, tapes, cards or documents look no further than Davell's selection of tambour door cabinets.
Overview
The Davell Tambour Door Cabinet storage range is manufactured in Australia so you can be assured of its quality.
As testament to the quality all Davell’s products are backed by a Lifetime Warranty.
Durable cabinets for office storage with space saving features
- Office storage cabinets are fully welded construction for strength and stability (not riveted)
- Doors slide into cabinet, don’t protrude into aisle space
- Dual doors recede into each side of the cabinet smoothly and quietly
- This document storage unit has adjustable levelling feet
- Slotted shelving units to accommodate shelf dividers
- Storage shelves and accessories adjustable at 25mm increments
- Shelving systems can carry a capacity of 100kg evenly distributed
- Keyed alike or keyed to differ with new hinged key
- Removable lock barrel
- Master Key available
- Optional melamine tops
- Optional castors on 670mm and 1000mm high units
- Scratch and Scuff resistant powdercoat finish
- Lifetime Warranty
Davell's Tambour Door Cabinets are designed for storing files, stationery, CDs, DVDs, tapes and cards.
Steel cabinets, lockers and shelving from Davell Products
Davell Products also provide steel locking, shelving, cabinets and bookcases as well as mobile shelving, gun security cabinets and Lollipop Lockers to ensure all your storage needs are met.