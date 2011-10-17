Take a Soft Turn Towards Geometric Form with Phoenix Tapwares new 'Rush' Range of Mixers

Phoenix Tapware has taken advantage of the ‘cubist’ trend, with their new range, ‘Rush’. Defined by its strong geometric shapes and its cubist like aesthetic, the ‘Rush’ range embodies both style and elegance, providing kitchens and bathrooms with the artistic sophistication that comes from the abstraction of complex forms into simple shapes.





Features and Benefits

Style and elegance takes on a distinct artistic flair with the 'Rush' range from Phoenix Tapware.



Premium Chrome Taps

15 years manufactures warranty

WELS certified

Artistic Design

Cutting edge designs for today's modern bathrooms

Basin Mixer | RU770 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min

Sink Mixer | RU730 CHR - 5 star - 5.5 lt/min

Shower / Wall Mixer | RU780 CHR

Shower / Bath Diverter Mixer | RU791 CHR

Vessel Mixer | RU790 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min

Wall Basin / Bath Set | RU785 CHR – RU783 CHR - 5 star - 6 lt/min (basin only)

Wall Top Assemblies | RU060 CHR

Wall Basin / Bath Outlet | RU774 CHR – RU776 CHR - 5 star - 6 lt/min (basin only)

Twin Shower | RU726 CHR - 3 star - 8 lt/min

*Coming Soon*

Shower Arm Only | RU522 CHR

Shower Rose Only | RU528 CHR

Shower Arm and Rose | RU526 CHR - 3 star - 8 lt/min

If you would like to capture an artistic look that is sure to make a statement, then look no further than the Rush range from Phoenix, “You don’t need to be an artist to produce great art”.