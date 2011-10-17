Take a Soft Turn Towards Geometric Form with Phoenix Tapwares new 'Rush' Range of Mixers
The 'Rush' range of tapware and mixers from Phoenix Tapware is inspired but the cubist trend, to provide modern artistic flair to your bathroom.
Overview
Phoenix Tapware has taken advantage of the ‘cubist’ trend, with their new range, ‘Rush’. Defined by its strong geometric shapes and its cubist like aesthetic, the ‘Rush’ range embodies both style and elegance, providing kitchens and bathrooms with the artistic sophistication that comes from the abstraction of complex forms into simple shapes.
Features and Benefits
Style and elegance takes on a distinct artistic flair with the 'Rush' range from Phoenix Tapware.
- Premium Chrome Taps
- 15 years manufactures warranty
- WELS certified
- Artistic Design
Cutting edge designs for today's modern bathrooms
- Basin Mixer | RU770 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min
- Sink Mixer | RU730 CHR - 5 star - 5.5 lt/min
- Shower / Wall Mixer | RU780 CHR
- Shower / Bath Diverter Mixer | RU791 CHR
- Vessel Mixer | RU790 CHR - 6 star - 3.5 lt/min
- Wall Basin / Bath Set | RU785 CHR – RU783 CHR - 5 star - 6 lt/min (basin only)
- Wall Top Assemblies | RU060 CHR
- Wall Basin / Bath Outlet | RU774 CHR – RU776 CHR - 5 star - 6 lt/min (basin only)
- Twin Shower | RU726 CHR - 3 star - 8 lt/min
*Coming Soon*
- Shower Arm Only | RU522 CHR
- Shower Rose Only | RU528 CHR
- Shower Arm and Rose | RU526 CHR - 3 star - 8 lt/min
If you would like to capture an artistic look that is sure to make a statement, then look no further than the Rush range from Phoenix, “You don’t need to be an artist to produce great art”.