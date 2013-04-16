Tactile Indicators for Retrofitting Applications from Novaproducts Global
Last Updated on 16 Apr 2013
Tacalert™ Tactile Ground Surface Indicators (TGSI) are suitable for ideal for retrofitting or new construction installation
Overview
Tacalert™ Tactile Ground Surface Indicators (TGSI) from Novaproducts Global are available in stainless steel or PVC studs and Ceramic or PVC tiles.
Imperative safety measure for vision impaired personnel
Benefits include:
- Eliminate the risk of trips and falls
- Suitable for interior and exterior applications
- Allows surrounding floor surface to show in between for an architecturally superior appearance
- Warns vision impaired personnel of potential hazards
Novaproducts Global can supply and install a large variety of Tacalert™ products suited to exterior and interior applications. Suitable Adhesives and Tacalert™ stud templates are also available
Tacalert™ Tactile Indicators are essential in commercial buildings and pedestrian access areas to comply with AS1428.4 of the disabled access standards.
Novaproducts Global has ready to use specifications on the Tacalert Tactile Indicators and samples are available upon request.