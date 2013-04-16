Tactile Indicators for Retrofitting Applications from Novaproducts Global

Tacalert™ Tactile Ground Surface Indicators (TGSI) from Novaproducts Global are available in stainless steel or PVC studs and Ceramic or PVC tiles.

Imperative safety measure for vision impaired personnel

Benefits include:

Eliminate the risk of trips and falls

Suitable for interior and exterior applications

Allows surrounding floor surface to show in between for an architecturally superior appearance

Warns vision impaired personnel of potential hazards

Novaproducts Global can supply and install a large variety of Tacalert™ products suited to exterior and interior applications. Suitable Adhesives and Tacalert™ stud templates are also available

Tacalert™ Tactile Indicators are essential in commercial buildings and pedestrian access areas to comply with AS1428.4 of the disabled access standards.

Novaproducts Global has ready to use specifications on the Tacalert Tactile Indicators and samples are available upon request.