​Tactile Ground Surface Indicators and Stair Nosings by Birrus Matting Systems

Tactile surface indicators aid in the mobility, safety and orientation of vision impaired pedestrians.

Peel–and-Stick Tactiles blend contemporary style with versatility

Featuring innovative Bond & Walk™ technology

Proudly Australian manufactured

Easy to install

Non-slip surface and tested for wear-resistance

Extremely durable with full 10 year guarantee

Birrus Ceramic Tactiles are a perfect flooring solution for tiled areas

Install as you would normal tile units

Available in four colours that meet AS/NZS 1428.4 standards for luminance contrast against subtrates

Rigorously tested for slip-resistance

Stainless Steel TGSI Studs are fixed firmly to the floor and are a sound choice for smooth surfaces

Pin Positive studs are developed for use in pedestrian areas that have heavy traffic loads such as wheeled loads from cars and mechanical equipment

Standard Flat Back studs are fixed using epoxy adhesives and are suited for low-traffic pedestrian areas

Screw Down Studs are fixed using a wall plug or screw in system that has been developed for use in areas that do not have heavy traffic loads such as wheel loads from cars and mechanical equipment

Birrus Bull Nose and Slimline Stair Nosings are slip-resistant and essential for areas where public and employee access occurs via steps

Waterproof and weatherproof, engineered to withstand extreme conditions

CSIRO certified for slip resistance

Bonding system adheres to all varieties of surfaces and eliminates metal vibration

Anodised surface coating protects against corrosion, scratching and wear

Cost effective and easy-to-install; Birrus Matting Systems’ versatile range of tactile surface indicators are an ideal solution for retro-fitting in all situations.