​Tactile Ground Surface Indicators and Stair Nosings by Birrus Matting Systems

Last Updated on 21 Apr 2015
Tactile surface indicators aid in the mobility, safety and orientation of vision impaired pedestrians.
Overview
Peel–and-Stick Tactiles blend contemporary style with versatility
- Featuring innovative Bond & Walk™ technology
- Proudly Australian manufactured
- Easy to install
- Non-slip surface and tested for wear-resistance
- Extremely durable with full 10 year guarantee
Birrus Ceramic Tactiles are a perfect flooring solution for tiled areas
- Install as you would normal tile units
- Available in four colours that meet AS/NZS 1428.4 standards for luminance contrast against subtrates
- Rigorously tested for slip-resistance
Stainless Steel TGSI Studs are fixed firmly to the floor and are a sound choice for smooth surfaces
- Pin Positive studs are developed for use in pedestrian areas that have heavy traffic loads such as wheeled loads from cars and mechanical equipment
- Standard Flat Back studs are fixed using epoxy adhesives and are suited for low-traffic pedestrian areas
- Screw Down Studs are fixed using a wall plug or screw in system that has been developed for use in areas that do not have heavy traffic loads such as wheel loads from cars and mechanical equipment
Birrus Bull Nose and Slimline Stair Nosings are slip-resistant and essential for areas where public and employee access occurs via steps
- Waterproof and weatherproof, engineered to withstand extreme conditions
- CSIRO certified for slip resistance
- Bonding system adheres to all varieties of surfaces and eliminates metal vibration
- Anodised surface coating protects against corrosion, scratching and wear
Cost effective and easy-to-install; Birrus Matting Systems’ versatile range of tactile surface indicators are an ideal solution for retro-fitting in all situations.