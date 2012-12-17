Tactile Ground Surface Indicators, Stair Safety Nosings, Entrance Mats and Braille Signage from CTA Australia

CTA Australia is a leading manufacturer of access and mobility solutions. CTA Australia Pty Ltd is dedicated to ensuring prompt delivery of purpose engineered, quality solutions for government, architects, builders and installers and can supply and/or install a complete range of access systems in a time efficient manner to limit disruptions.



Floor and stair safety productsTactile Indicators

CTA offers a comprehensive range of Tactile Ground Surface Indicators (TGSI), including:

CobbleTac® porcelain tiles

PolyPad® retrofit polymeric

SureSteel® discrete architectural stainless steel indicators

PolyStud® discrete architectural plastic indicators

Stair Safety Nosings

ProStep® safety stair nosing, inserts and anti slip tapes

Carborundum modified safety stair nosings and anti slip plates

Safety Floor Coverings

StepRight® inlaid architectural entrance matting

Fordex® marine grade safety flooring

Safe-T-Stud® permanent safety surface treatments

Grab Rails and Braille Signage

DiamondGrip® Grab Rails

Australian Standard Braille signage

Civil Products

Bike Racks

Wheels Stops

Skateboard Deterrence Products

Safety flooring solutions

All CTA products are designed and manufactured to meet the Australian/New Zealand Standards and Building Codes

Prompt delivery of all orders

Purpose engineered products

Quality access mobility solutions for a range of applications

Government

Architects

Builders

Installers

CTA Australia provide the ideal solutions for all your access and mobility safety needs.