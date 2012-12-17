Logo
Tactile Indicators, Stair Nosings, Braille Signage, Access and Mobility Systems
Tactile Indicators, Stair Nosings, Braille Signage, Access and Mobility Systems
Tactile Ground Surface Indicators, Stair Safety Nosings, Entrance Mats and Braille Signage from CTA Australia

Last Updated on 17 Dec 2012

Durable and reliable tactile ground surface indicators, entrance mats, braille signage, stair safety nosings

Overview
Description

CTA Australia is a leading manufacturer of access and mobility solutions. CTA Australia Pty Ltd is dedicated to ensuring prompt delivery of purpose engineered, quality solutions for government, architects, builders and installers and can supply and/or install a complete range of access systems in a time efficient manner to limit disruptions.

Floor and stair safety productsTactile Indicators
CTA offers a comprehensive range of Tactile Ground Surface Indicators (TGSI), including:

  • CobbleTac® porcelain tiles
  • PolyPad® retrofit polymeric
  • SureSteel® discrete architectural stainless steel indicators
  • PolyStud® discrete architectural plastic indicators

Stair Safety Nosings

  • ProStep® safety stair nosing, inserts and anti slip tapes
  • Carborundum modified safety stair nosings and anti slip plates

Safety Floor Coverings

  • StepRight® inlaid architectural entrance matting
  • Fordex® marine grade safety flooring
  • Safe-T-Stud® permanent safety surface treatments

Grab Rails and Braille Signage

  • DiamondGrip® Grab Rails
  • Australian Standard Braille signage

Civil Products

  • Bike Racks
  • Wheels Stops
  • Skateboard Deterrence Products

Safety flooring solutions

  • All CTA products are designed and manufactured to meet the Australian/New Zealand Standards and Building Codes
  • Prompt delivery of all orders
  • Purpose engineered products

Quality access mobility solutions for a range of applications

  • Government
  • Architects
  • Builders
  • Installers

CTA Australia provide the ideal solutions for all your access and mobility safety needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ProStep® , ProStep®,DiamondGrip® ,Fordex®, PolyPad®

4.38 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

HEAD OFFICE 5 Mareno Road

1300 CTA CTA / 1300
