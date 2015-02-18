THERMATEX ACOUSTIC Absorption, insulation and reflection - all in one ceiling

THERMATEX Acoustic Range is a new concept for modular ceiling tiles. Fleece-faced tiles guarantee the full range of acoustic performance from reflective (NRC 0.15), through to absorbing and extremely absorbing (NRC 1.00), along with exceptional sound attenuation values up to 44dB.

THERMATEX Acoustic Range offers the same visual appearance and surface properties allowing the combination of a range of different products with different acoustic performance whilst retaining the exact same visual appearance. This allows targeted and specific acoustic treatment to areas within a room with no aesthetic deviation between panels.

Suitable applications include the following

Commercial Office Buildings (Open-plan offices, private meeting rooms, etc.)

(Open-plan offices, private meeting rooms, etc.) Public Buildings (Conference rooms, foyers, assembly halls, etc.)

(Conference rooms, foyers, assembly halls, etc.) Educational (Class rooms, lecture theatres, staff rooms, etc.)

System Solutions

Exposed T-bar lay in system.

Fully concealed T-bar system.

Shadow line semi-concealed T-bar system.

Top-hat modular semi-concealed system.

Conforms to BCA Spec C1.10 for Fire Resistance and Flame Spread tested to AS/NZS 3837: 1998 achieving “Group 1”.

Superior noise reduction of NRC 0.70 - 1.00

Sound reflection of NRC 0.15.

Excellent sound attenuation of 24dB - 44dB.

High light reflectance of up to 88%.

Humidity resistance up to RH100%.

Up to 30 year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

100% recyclable

Contributes to Green Star Points.

100% bio-degradable.

Bio-soluble mineral wool.

THERMATEX Acoustic panels are manufactured to stringent quality standards in Germany, each tile features a premium grade acoustic fleece finish which offers a smooth, clean and bright white texture.