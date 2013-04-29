THE EDGE® Area Lighting for High Visibility and Reliability by Advanced Lighting Technologies
Last Updated on 29 Apr 2013
THE EDGE® LED Area Lighting
Overview
Description
High performing THE EDGE area square luminaires are ideal for roads, car parks and large common spaces for pedestrians and motorists.
THE EDGE luminaires offer an extensive range of configurations that have been designed for versatility and reliability in all types of environments.
THE EDGE LED area lighting has a low profile modular design
- Die cast, extruded- aluminium housing assembly
- UL wet listed
- Two-level options
- Fixture housings constructed of low-copper aluminium
- Optional back light cutoff shield
- International Dark Sky Association Compliance
- IES BUG ratings available
- UL and cUL listed
- Photometrically tested to IESNA LM-79-08 standards
- Car parks
- Structures
- Road
- Path
- Security areas
- Flood applications