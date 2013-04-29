THE EDGE® Area Lighting for High Visibility and Reliability by Advanced Lighting Technologies

THE EDGE LED area lighting has a low profile modular design

Die cast, extruded- aluminium housing assembly

UL wet listed

Two-level options

Fixture housings constructed of low-copper aluminium

Optional back light cutoff shield

International Dark Sky Association Compliance

IES BUG ratings available

UL and cUL listed

Photometrically tested to IESNA LM-79-08 standards

A range of diverse lighting solutions available for a range of applications including:

Car parks

Structures

Road

Path

Security areas

Flood applications

High performingarea square luminaires are ideal for roads, car parks and large common spaces for pedestrians and motorists.luminaires offer an extensive range of configurations that have been designed for versatility and reliability in all types of environments.Delivering optimum illumination,is designed for durability and offers a weather-tight LED driver compartment, heat sinks and 10kV surge suppression.