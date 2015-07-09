Logo
Last Updated on 09 Jul 2015

The FLIR TG165 Imaging IR Thermometer gives you the advantage of thermal imaging to discover temperature issues you can’t see with a typical spot meter.

Key Features

  • True thermal detection
  • Portable, ergonomic design
  • Tripod mount
  • Simple to operate
  • Rugged and reliable
  • Dual laser pointers
  • Convenient pull trigger
  • Store images and data

Key Benefits

  • See heat issues clearly
  • Target the right spot
  • Measure more accurately
  • Troubleshoot quickly
  • Stay safer and more aware
  • Document your work with images
  • Job-site durability
  • More affordable than ever

The TG165 offers true thermal detection; unbeatable value for money.

