TG165 Imaging IR Thermometer
Last Updated on 09 Jul 2015
The FLIR TG165 Imaging IR Thermometer gives you the advantage of thermal imaging to discover temperature issues you can’t see with a typical spot meter.
Overview
Description
Key Features
- True thermal detection
- Portable, ergonomic design
- Tripod mount
- Simple to operate
- Rugged and reliable
- Dual laser pointers
- Convenient pull trigger
- Store images and data
Key Benefits
- See heat issues clearly
- Target the right spot
- Measure more accurately
- Troubleshoot quickly
- Stay safer and more aware
- Document your work with images
- Job-site durability
- More affordable than ever
The TG165 offers true thermal detection; unbeatable value for money.