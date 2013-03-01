TECHLINE Electric Linear Actuator Systems for Heavy Duty Industrial Work Applications from LINAK

TECHLINE actuator systems from Linak Australia, ease the load and make work easier. The remarkably wide product range offers something for any imaginable type of movement.



Reliable and precise movement that are built to last

With these actuator systems, workers can easily:

Reach inaccessible places

Assist with workplace ergonomics

Assist with roofing systems with the opening or closing of sun blinds and roof windows

Regulate ventilators for ventilation control applications

Close gates automatically

Simple, safe and clean movement Turnable back fixture in steps of 30º

Optional positioning feedback: Potentiometer or Hall effect sensor

Hand crank for manual operation

Brake

Overload clutch

Thermal switch in motor12, 24, or 36 V DC motor

Aluminum housing coated according to corrosion class 4

Exchangeable cables

High-pressure cleaner proof

Built-in end-stop switches (optional)

Anodised outer tubes

Stroke length up to 999 mm

Piston rod eye for ½” or 12 mm PIN

Mobile and Stationary Actuator Applications

Solar tracking systems

Motor homes

Boats

Outdoor power equipment

Construction

Food and beverage

Materials handling

Industrial automation

Vehicles and mobility aids

Ventilation and farming solutions (namely Louvres)

Workstations and production lines can be set up individually to increase efficiency and comfort.



Lessen the load and make work easier by putting movement into a wide number of industrial applications ranging from vehicles to sun blinds and large agricultural machinery.