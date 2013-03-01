TECHLINE Electric Linear Actuator Systems for Heavy Duty Industrial Work Applications from LINAK
Linak actuators lessen the workload and can be used in various applications such as operating blinds, gates, ventilators and even solar tracking devices.
Overview
Description
TECHLINE actuator systems from Linak Australia, ease the load and make work easier. The remarkably wide product range offers something for any imaginable type of movement.
Reliable and precise movement that are built to last
With these actuator systems, workers can easily:
- Reach inaccessible places
- Assist with workplace ergonomics
- Assist with roofing systems with the opening or closing of sun blinds and roof windows
- Regulate ventilators for ventilation control applications
- Close gates automatically
Simple, safe and clean movement
- Turnable back fixture in steps of 30º
- Optional positioning feedback: Potentiometer or Hall effect sensor
- Hand crank for manual operation
- Brake
- Overload clutch
- Thermal switch in motor12, 24, or 36 V DC motor
- Aluminum housing coated according to corrosion class 4
- Exchangeable cables
- High-pressure cleaner proof
- Built-in end-stop switches (optional)
- Anodised outer tubes
- Stroke length up to 999 mm
- Piston rod eye for ½” or 12 mm PIN
Mobile and Stationary Actuator Applications
- Solar tracking systems
- Motor homes
- Boats
- Outdoor power equipment
- Construction
- Food and beverage
- Materials handling
- Industrial automation
- Vehicles and mobility aids
- Ventilation and farming solutions (namely Louvres)
Workstations and production lines can be set up individually to increase efficiency and comfort.
Lessen the load and make work easier by putting movement into a wide number of industrial applications ranging from vehicles to sun blinds and large agricultural machinery.
