Above Left Croplands Carpet in Hotel Lobby
Last Updated on 11 Apr 2019

Constructed of 100% solution-dyed nylon, the Croplands collection offers premium soil-repellence, stain protectors and is backed with EcoSoft.

Overview
Description

For centuries, agriculturalists have prepared fertile terrain by tilling the earth before planting their crop. This age-old practice creates a charming multi-layered organic texture, one that I found intriguing and inspired the design concept for Croplands; a collection based on the foundation of earth tones, accented with the vibrancy of colour to which nature effortlessly paints the landscape as crops come to life.

Features & Benefits:

  • WE WILL RECYCLE OVER 1 BILLION DISCARDED PLASTIC BOTTLES BY 2025!
  • Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600 ml PET bottles per square meter
  • Provides twice the sound absorption when compared to hard-backed carpet tile
  • 150% more thermally efficient than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tile
  • Provides the highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating / 100% Green Star points on the Mat-2 calculator

Contact
Display AddressKensington, VIC

Unit 9 McClure Road

03 9376 9680
