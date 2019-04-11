For centuries, agriculturalists have prepared fertile terrain by tilling the earth before planting their crop. This age-old practice creates a charming multi-layered organic texture, one that I found intriguing and inspired the design concept for Croplands; a collection based on the foundation of earth tones, accented with the vibrancy of colour to which nature effortlessly paints the landscape as crops come to life.

Constructed of 100% solution-dyed nylon, the Croplands collection offers premium soil-repellence, stain protectors and is backed with EcoSoft.

Features & Benefits: