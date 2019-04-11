Croplands collection by Carpets Inter
Last Updated on 11 Apr 2019
Constructed of 100% solution-dyed nylon, the Croplands collection offers premium soil-repellence, stain protectors and is backed with EcoSoft.
Overview
For centuries, agriculturalists have prepared fertile terrain by tilling the earth before planting their crop. This age-old practice creates a charming multi-layered organic texture, one that I found intriguing and inspired the design concept for Croplands; a collection based on the foundation of earth tones, accented with the vibrancy of colour to which nature effortlessly paints the landscape as crops come to life.
Features & Benefits:
- WE WILL RECYCLE OVER 1 BILLION DISCARDED PLASTIC BOTTLES BY 2025!
- Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600 ml PET bottles per square meter
- Provides twice the sound absorption when compared to hard-backed carpet tile
- 150% more thermally efficient than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tile
- Provides the highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating / 100% Green Star points on the Mat-2 calculator