Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds
Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016
Sync offers large-scale residential builders an opportunity to streamline project delivery by taking project bathrooms off the critical path and into our factory.
Overview
Sync has delivered thousands of apartment bathroom pods for some of Australia’s largest builders and developers including:
- Crown Group
- Mirvac
- Toga
- Little Projects
Sync work with your project team to rationalise design whilst ensuring bathroom pods maintain architectural integrity and have delivered bespoke, high-spec bathrooms by award-winning architects including:
- Elenberg Fraser
- Koichi Takada
- Rothelowman
- Plus Architecture
Backed by Hickory, one of Australia's largest apartment builders, Sync understands individual project needs and offers a faster, more efficient way to fit out projects.