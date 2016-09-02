Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds

Sync offers large-scale residential builders an opportunity to streamline project delivery by taking project bathrooms off the critical path and into our factory.

Sync has delivered thousands of apartment bathroom pods for some of Australia’s largest builders and developers including:

Crown Group

Mirvac

Toga

Little Projects

Sync work with your project team to rationalise design whilst ensuring bathroom pods maintain architectural integrity and have delivered bespoke, high-spec bathrooms by award-winning architects including:

Elenberg Fraser

Koichi Takada

Rothelowman

Plus Architecture

Backed by Hickory, one of Australia's largest apartment builders, Sync understands individual project needs and offers a faster, more efficient way to fit out projects.