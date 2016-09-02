Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Sync
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds
Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds
Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds
Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds
Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds
Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds
Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds
Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds
Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds
Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds

Superior quality bathroom pods for large-scale residential builds

Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016

Sync offers large-scale residential builders an opportunity to streamline project delivery by taking project bathrooms off the critical path and into our factory.

Overview
Description

Sync offers large-scale residential builders an opportunity to streamline project delivery by taking project bathrooms off the critical path and into our factory.

Sync has delivered thousands of apartment bathroom pods for some of Australia’s largest builders and developers including:

  • Crown Group
  • Mirvac
  • Toga
  • Little Projects

Sync work with your project team to rationalise design whilst ensuring bathroom pods maintain architectural integrity and have delivered bespoke, high-spec bathrooms by award-winning architects including:

  • Elenberg Fraser
  • Koichi Takada
  • Rothelowman
  • Plus Architecture

Backed by Hickory, one of Australia's largest apartment builders, Sync understands individual project needs and offers a faster, more efficient way to fit out projects.

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap