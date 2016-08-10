SunSky profiled polycarbonate sheeting
SunSky polycarbonate sheeting from Palram is a roofing material offering superior physical properties.
Overview
It is favoured for noncorrosive industrial, structural roofing and sliding as well as by homeowners for a multitude of in-house applications. It also offers high strength and a wide temperature range.
Main features and benefits:
- Virtually unbreakable
- Self-extinguishing
- Maintains high light transmission
- Makes for an ideal alternative to other materials
- Wide temperature range -50°C to 120°C
- Easily installation
- Lifetime warranty
- Hail and wind resistant
- Filters over 99% of UV radiation
Suitable applications:
- Architectural roofing and skylights
- Skylights and sidelights for metal roofs and walls
- Residential roofing, pergolas, canopies
- Light roofing and awnings
SunSky is available in a wide array of colours and an unlimited range of profiles allowing it to integrate as a high quality roof light into any roofing profile.