SunSky profiled polycarbonate sheeting

SunSky polycarbonate sheeting from Palram is a roofing material offering superior physical properties.

It is favoured for noncorrosive industrial, structural roofing and sliding as well as by homeowners for a multitude of in-house applications. It also offers high strength and a wide temperature range.

Main features and benefits:

Virtually unbreakable

Self-extinguishing

Maintains high light transmission

Makes for an ideal alternative to other materials

Wide temperature range -50°C to 120°C

Easily installation

Lifetime warranty

Hail and wind resistant

Filters over 99% of UV radiation

Suitable applications:

Architectural roofing and skylights

Skylights and sidelights for metal roofs and walls

Residential roofing, pergolas, canopies

Light roofing and awnings

SunSky is available in a wide array of colours and an unlimited range of profiles allowing it to integrate as a high quality roof light into any roofing profile.