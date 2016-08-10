Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Palram Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
SunSky profiled polycarbonate sheeting
SunSky profiled polycarbonate sheeting
SunSky profiled polycarbonate sheeting
SunSky profiled polycarbonate sheeting
SunSky profiled polycarbonate sheeting
SunSky profiled polycarbonate sheeting

SunSky profiled polycarbonate sheeting

Last Updated on 10 Aug 2016

SunSky polycarbonate sheeting from Palram is a roofing material offering superior physical properties.

Overview
Description

SunSky polycarbonate sheeting from Palram is a roofing material offering superior physical properties.

It is favoured for noncorrosive industrial, structural roofing and sliding as well as by homeowners for a multitude of in-house applications. It also offers high strength and a wide temperature range.

Main features and benefits:

  • Virtually unbreakable
  • Self-extinguishing
  • Maintains high light transmission
  • Makes for an ideal alternative to other materials
  • Wide temperature range -50°C to 120°C
  • Easily installation
  • Lifetime warranty
  • Hail and wind resistant
  • Filters over 99% of UV radiation

Suitable applications:

  • Architectural roofing and skylights
  • Skylights and sidelights for metal roofs and walls
  • Residential roofing, pergolas, canopies
  • Light roofing and awnings

SunSky is available in a wide array of colours and an unlimited range of profiles allowing it to integrate as a high quality roof light into any roofing profile.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SunSky Brochure

556.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SunSky Trimdeck Premium leaflet

206.46 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

34 Buys Court

03 9219 4444
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap