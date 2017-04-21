Sun Louvre Systems from LouvreTec
Available in a range of sizes, from a 40mm wide blade up to a 600mm wide blade, the Sun Louvre System from LouvreTec is all encompassing.
Overview
Available in 12 different sizes, starting with a 40mm wide sun louvre blade and increasing in size up to a 600mm wide sun louvre blade, the Sun Louvre System from LouvreTec is an all-encompassing product.
Strong and versatile, the louvre blades are made from aluminium and are designed with contemporary aesthetics and function in mind. Compatible with several special drive systems, the Sun Louvre System is able to be motorised, hand adjustable, bracket fixed, or end fixed, and can be installed with the spiral pivot system, frameless pivot system, direct drive system, or for hand adjustments, the kiss pivot system.
The Sun Louvre System from LouvreTec lets you enjoy a customised approach to your sun and shade needs.
Features:
- 6 Multi-functional options
- 12 different sizes
- Designed for Sun, wind, privacy, and security control
- All Aluminium design
- Backed by product warranty
- Easily retro-fitted or included in a new build
- Available in a variety of powder coated or anodised colours and textures
- Your choice of LouvreTec frame
- Installed by qualified LouvreTec Installers.
Product Range includes:
