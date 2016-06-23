Stylish pivot doors actually cheaper than hinged doors

Simple heavenly architectural door details compliment flush skirtings and square set cornices in crisp interiors.

Angle-Shoe pivots in Canberra has made the ‘cheaper than hinged door’ claim for the TR35 pivot for bedroom and bathroom type cellular core 35mm doors to 35kg. Top-Rail pivots are for doors in set-plasterboard walls that eliminate door frames, door frame stops, architraves, hinge knuckles, latch bolts and lever handles. They can also reduce painting to roller work only.

Nib studs and double studs at wall junctions, where most domestic doors are located, can be eliminated. Plumb door openings are simply capped with set-plaster trim (PVC or thin galvanized. steel channels with perforated flanges). There are savings in floor finishes as scribing of tiles etc. around door frame stops and architraves is reduced. The pivot kits are ideal for factory finished, non-handed doors.

The TR35 is not on the Angle-Shoe website to allow innovative door makers to consider branding options. Pivot kit stock is available for prototype suites, display homes, etc..

Economical architectural details are a bonus.

Image: The TR35 ‘Top-Rail’ pivots are designed for bedroom and bathroom type cellular core 35mm doors

