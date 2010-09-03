Stylish and Modern Furniture from Transforma

Commercial and Residential Furniture





Hülsta

Premier European brand since 1940

Setting the worldwide bench mark for high quality system furniture

Associated with excellent design, quality and perfect German craftsmanship

Available in a wide choice of ranges in exclusive styles for highly sophisticated solutions

Custom made to order in Germany then fully installed locally by trained technicians

Award winner for design and sustainability

Since 1976, Transforma has provided premium and customised furniture solutions for every room of the home and office.Combining European and local brands, Transforma's furniture range is manufactured from high quality materials in practical and stylish designs.Having partnered with two of Europe’s most highly regarded furniture brands, Hülsta and Rolf Benz, Transforma continues to expand its range of high quality and practical furniture designs, to bring absolute quality from Australia and around the world.

Rolf Benz

Makers of the world’s finest upholstered furniture

Architects of comfort for incomparable seating and relaxing pleasure

Specialists in concept ranges for individual room solutions

Featuring timeless designs that have remained unchanged for over 25 years

Innovators of contemporary and highly practical designs

Living Room and Lounge Furniture

Entertainment and wall units

Sofas, armchairs, recliners

Coffee tables, lamps, rugs and accessories

Dining Room Furniture

Tables and chairs

Sideboards and wall units

Bedrooms

Full bedroom suites, beds

Sleep system

Bedside tables and wardrobes (includes nursery and children’s furniture)

Office Furniture

Desks and storage units

Transforma supplies furniture solutions for private residential, contract business and hotel furnishings.