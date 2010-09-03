Stylish and Modern Furniture from Transforma
Last Updated on 03 Sep 2010
Transforma offer a range of modern and contemporary furniture for bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, commercial and corporate areas
Overview
Description
Commercial and Residential Furniture
Since 1976, Transforma has provided premium and customised furniture solutions for every room of the home and office.
Combining European and local brands, Transforma's furniture range is manufactured from high quality materials in practical and stylish designs.
Having partnered with two of Europe’s most highly regarded furniture brands, Hülsta and Rolf Benz, Transforma continues to expand its range of high quality and practical furniture designs, to bring absolute quality from Australia and around the world.
Hülsta
Since 1976, Transforma has provided premium and customised furniture solutions for every room of the home and office.
Combining European and local brands, Transforma's furniture range is manufactured from high quality materials in practical and stylish designs.
Having partnered with two of Europe’s most highly regarded furniture brands, Hülsta and Rolf Benz, Transforma continues to expand its range of high quality and practical furniture designs, to bring absolute quality from Australia and around the world.
Hülsta
- Premier European brand since 1940
- Setting the worldwide bench mark for high quality system furniture
- Associated with excellent design, quality and perfect German craftsmanship
- Available in a wide choice of ranges in exclusive styles for highly sophisticated solutions
- Custom made to order in Germany then fully installed locally by trained technicians
- Award winner for design and sustainability
Rolf Benz
- Makers of the world’s finest upholstered furniture
- Architects of comfort for incomparable seating and relaxing pleasure
- Specialists in concept ranges for individual room solutions
- Featuring timeless designs that have remained unchanged for over 25 years
- Innovators of contemporary and highly practical designs
Living Room and Lounge Furniture
- Entertainment and wall units
- Sofas, armchairs, recliners
- Coffee tables, lamps, rugs and accessories
Dining Room Furniture
- Tables and chairs
- Sideboards and wall units
Bedrooms
- Full bedroom suites, beds
- Sleep system
- Bedside tables and wardrobes (includes nursery and children’s furniture)
Office Furniture
- Desks and storage units
Transforma supplies furniture solutions for private residential, contract business and hotel furnishings.