StyleLite High Gloss Acrylic Lamination Panels by EGR

Say goodbye to rippled high gloss painted surfaces forever!

StyleLite® is the new super high gloss acrylic laminate which provides a superior appearance compared with older style laminates, paint or vinyl.



Provides a superior appearance compared with laminates, paint or vinyl

StyleLite® provides a deep high gloss colour without ripples which makes it the only choice for designers and architects

StyleLite® is technologically advanced and is manufactured using state of the art extrusion process

Laminated to a MRMDF EO board using the latest PUR technology

Surface marks can be easily repaired

Good Chemical resistance

No special equipment for machining

Matching edge bands are available

Is high UV and heat resistant

2400mm x 1200mm standard sheet size and custom sizes are available

StyleLite® is fully recyclable by mechanical means

StyleLite® can be laminated without the use of VOC’s or other emissions

StyleLite® is hygienic and does not promote bacterial growth or transmission

The only choice for designers and architects

Kitchen cabinets and doors

Office Furniture and Partitions

Entry and Passageway doors

Wall cladding in retail outlets

Wardrobe doors

Entertainment and occasional furniture

Shelving and Display cabinets

Surface Finishes

Decorative Finishes

Door Laminates

StyleLite® is not recommended for outdoor use or where a direct heat source is applied.



Maintenance, Cleaning and Polishing of StyleLite®

Best results are achieved by using a soft cloth or chamois with a non abrasive soap or detergent in warm water

Do not rub the surface when it is dry

Do not use brushes, scrapers or scourers at any time

Minor scratches and scuffs can be easily removed by hand with selected liquid polishes and soft polishing cloths

StyleLite® is the superior high gloss finish for all door, drawer and furniture construction.

