StyleLite High Gloss Acrylic Lamination Panels by EGR
Last Updated on 21 Dec 2012
Enchanted looking surfaces with polishing, StyleLite® Acrylic Lamination Panels are ideal for furniture and kitchen doors and cabinets
Overview
Description
Say goodbye to rippled high gloss painted surfaces forever!
StyleLite® is the new super high gloss acrylic laminate which provides a superior appearance compared with older style laminates, paint or vinyl.
- StyleLite® provides a deep high gloss colour without ripples which makes it the only choice for designers and architects
- StyleLite® is technologically advanced and is manufactured using state of the art extrusion process
- Laminated to a MRMDF EO board using the latest PUR technology
- Surface marks can be easily repaired
- Good Chemical resistance
- No special equipment for machining
- Matching edge bands are available
- Is high UV and heat resistant
- 2400mm x 1200mm standard sheet size and custom sizes are available
- StyleLite® is fully recyclable by mechanical means
- StyleLite® can be laminated without the use of VOC’s or other emissions
- StyleLite® is hygienic and does not promote bacterial growth or transmission
- Kitchen cabinets and doors
- Office Furniture and Partitions
- Entry and Passageway doors
- Wall cladding in retail outlets
- Wardrobe doors
- Entertainment and occasional furniture
- Shelving and Display cabinets
- Surface Finishes
- Decorative Finishes
- Door Laminates
StyleLite® is not recommended for outdoor use or where a direct heat source is applied.
Maintenance, Cleaning and Polishing of StyleLite®
- Best results are achieved by using a soft cloth or chamois with a non abrasive soap or detergent in warm water
- Do not rub the surface when it is dry
- Do not use brushes, scrapers or scourers at any time
- Minor scratches and scuffs can be easily removed by hand with selected liquid polishes and soft polishing cloths
StyleLite® is the superior high gloss finish for all door, drawer and furniture construction.