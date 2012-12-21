Logo
'StyleLite' Acrylic Gloss Kitchens
'StyleLite' Acrylic Gloss Kitchens

StyleLite High Gloss Acrylic Lamination Panels by EGR

Last Updated on 21 Dec 2012

Enchanted looking surfaces with polishing, StyleLite® Acrylic Lamination Panels are ideal for furniture and kitchen doors and cabinets

Overview
Description

Say goodbye to rippled high gloss painted surfaces forever!
StyleLite® is the new super high gloss acrylic laminate which provides a superior appearance compared with older style laminates, paint or vinyl.

Provides a superior appearance compared with laminates, paint or vinyl

  • StyleLite® provides a deep high gloss colour without ripples which makes it the only choice for designers and architects
  • StyleLite® is technologically advanced and is manufactured using state of the art extrusion process
  • Laminated to a MRMDF EO board using the latest PUR technology
  • Surface marks can be easily repaired
  • Good Chemical resistance
  • No special equipment for machining
  • Matching edge bands are available
  • Is high UV and heat resistant
  • 2400mm x 1200mm standard sheet size and custom sizes are available
  • StyleLite® is fully recyclable by mechanical means
  • StyleLite® can be laminated without the use of VOC’s or other emissions
  • StyleLite® is hygienic and does not promote bacterial growth or transmission

The only choice for designers and architects

  • Kitchen cabinets and doors
  • Office Furniture and Partitions
  • Entry and Passageway doors
  • Wall cladding in retail outlets
  • Wardrobe doors
  • Entertainment and occasional furniture
  • Shelving and Display cabinets
  • Surface Finishes
  • Decorative Finishes
  • Door Laminates

StyleLite® is not recommended for outdoor use or where a direct heat source is applied.

Maintenance, Cleaning and Polishing of StyleLite®

  • Best results are achieved by using a soft cloth or chamois with a non abrasive soap or detergent in warm water
  • Do not rub the surface when it is dry
  • Do not use brushes, scrapers or scourers at any time
  • Minor scratches and scuffs can be easily removed by hand with selected liquid polishes and soft polishing cloths
StyleLite® is the superior high gloss finish for all door, drawer and furniture construction.
Contact
Display AddressWacol, QLD

53 Coulson St

07 3879 3577
