Structural Soil Cells For Enhanced Plant Health by Citygreen

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2012

Structural Soil Cells for supporting pavements while providing quality soil for root growth.

Overview
Description
Soil Structure is vital in supporting trees and plants, giving them the required foundation and stability needed when growing.

Citygreen is able to offer landscape architects, engineers and arborist quality soil-volume products to create the necessary soil structure systems that are designed to support both root growth and surrounding pavements.

The Citygreen StrataCell modules are modular units that assemble to form a skeletal matrix that supports relevant pavement loads while providing large volumes of soil within the structure for root growth.

Soil Stabilisation Systems For Increased Root Growth
  • The modules assemble to form interconnected matrix's- ensuring loads are evenly shared and lateral
  • 94% of total soil volume made available for tree-root growth
  • Apertures allow common conduits, service pipes and aeration systems
  • Long-term root-zone management achieved with installation of RootRain and RootDirector
  • StrataCell is made from 100% recycled polymers
  • Modules are made to snap together, easy assembly
  • No need for zip ties, screw, ground spike or lids

StrataCell's provide five times more uncompacted growth space in comparison to traditional structural soil technology (a compacted rock and soil matrix), while permitting some root growth within the pavement, it is becoming common knowledge that trees will not establish quickly and realise their full potential canopy as with the advanced structural soil cell technology.

Citygreen systems are dedicated to the reduction of harmful waste.
