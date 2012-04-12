Structural Soil Cells For Enhanced Plant Health by Citygreen
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2012
Structural Soil Cells for supporting pavements while providing quality soil for root growth.
Soil Structure is vital in supporting trees and plants, giving them the required foundation and stability needed when growing.
Citygreen is able to offer landscape architects, engineers and arborist quality soil-volume products to create the necessary soil structure systems that are designed to support both root growth and surrounding pavements.
The Citygreen StrataCell modules are modular units that assemble to form a skeletal matrix that supports relevant pavement loads while providing large volumes of soil within the structure for root growth.
Soil Stabilisation Systems For Increased Root Growth
Citygreen systems are dedicated to the reduction of harmful waste.
- The modules assemble to form interconnected matrix's- ensuring loads are evenly shared and lateral
- 94% of total soil volume made available for tree-root growth
- Apertures allow common conduits, service pipes and aeration systems
- Long-term root-zone management achieved with installation of RootRain and RootDirector
- StrataCell is made from 100% recycled polymers
- Modules are made to snap together, easy assembly
- No need for zip ties, screw, ground spike or lids
Citygreen systems are dedicated to the reduction of harmful waste.