Structural Plywood from FA Mitchell and Co
Last Updated on 16 Dec 2014
Structural Plywood produced to Australian Standard AS/NZS 2269.
Overview
For high quality Plywood, FA Mitchell produce structural plywood produced to Australian Standard AS/NZS 2269 and made from Type A phenolic adhesive rated for stress and load capability.
Available in various grade qualities including CD, BB and CC, each panel is stamped is with the EWPAA audited mill stamp
- CD grade is ideal for general purpose building needs
- BB & CC grades provide structural strength and is suitable for paint finished
Suitable for tongue and groove flooring and under-roof applications as well as the following
- Wet areas instead of the use of particle board
- Trailer and truck decks
- Bracing applications for timber frames
This product can be equipped and treated to prevent termite and fungus attacks
- Available sheet sizes: 2400x1200, 2700x1200
- Available thicknesses: 4mm, 7mm, 9mm, 12mm, 15mm, 17mm, 19mm, 21mm, 25mm, 32mm
With varying grades and suitability’s, Structural Plywood from FA Mitchell is an engineered product ideal for load bearing applications.