FA Mitchell and Co
Plywood grading and quality
Structural Plywood from FA Mitchell and Co

Last Updated on 16 Dec 2014

Structural Plywood produced to Australian Standard AS/NZS 2269.

Overview
Description

For high quality Plywood, FA Mitchell produce structural plywood produced to Australian Standard AS/NZS 2269 and made from Type A phenolic adhesive rated for stress and load capability.

Available in various grade qualities including CD, BB and CC, each panel is stamped is with the EWPAA audited mill stamp

  • CD grade is ideal for general purpose building needs
  • BB & CC grades provide structural strength and is suitable for paint finished

Suitable for tongue and groove flooring and under-roof applications as well as the following

  • Wet areas instead of the use of particle board
  • Trailer and truck decks
  • Bracing applications for timber frames

This product can be equipped and treated to prevent termite and fungus attacks

  • Available sheet sizes: 2400x1200, 2700x1200
  • Available thicknesses: 4mm, 7mm, 9mm, 12mm, 15mm, 17mm, 19mm, 21mm, 25mm, 32mm

With varying grades and suitability’s, Structural Plywood from FA Mitchell is an engineered product ideal for load bearing applications.

Display AddressLidcombe, NSW

41 East St

02 9646 2777
