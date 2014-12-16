Structural Plywood from FA Mitchell and Co

For high quality Plywood, FA Mitchell produce structural plywood produced to Australian Standard AS/NZS 2269 and made from Type A phenolic adhesive rated for stress and load capability.

Available in various grade qualities including CD, BB and CC, each panel is stamped is with the EWPAA audited mill stamp

CD grade is ideal for general purpose building needs

BB & CC grades provide structural strength and is suitable for paint finished

Suitable for tongue and groove flooring and under-roof applications as well as the following

Wet areas instead of the use of particle board

Trailer and truck decks

Bracing applications for timber frames

This product can be equipped and treated to prevent termite and fungus attacks

Available sheet sizes: 2400x1200, 2700x1200

Available thicknesses: 4mm, 7mm, 9mm, 12mm, 15mm, 17mm, 19mm, 21mm, 25mm, 32mm

With varying grades and suitability’s, Structural Plywood from FA Mitchell is an engineered product ideal for load bearing applications.