Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Hyne Timber
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Timber beams for high load bearing
Timber beams for high load bearing

Strongest Softwood Glue Laminated Beams Available from Hyne Timber

Last Updated on 29 Aug 2013

Hyne Beam 17 is the practical choice where high load and critical performance is required, and with GLTAA and Chain of Custody accreditation you are assured of its environme

Overview
Description
Hyne Beam 17 is the practical choice where high load and critical performance is required, and with GLTAA and Chain of Custody accreditation you are assured of its environmental and quality credentials.

High performance beams for strength and performance
  • Large lintels and openings such as garage beams
  • Can be manufactured to very large custom sizes to span long widths and support big loads
  • Ideal for corrosive environments such as swimming pools and chemical plants
  • Guaranteed stability and durability when treated and maintained appropriately


Downloads
DrawingBrochure

281.09 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

281.09 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMaryborough, QLD

160 Kent St

07 4121 1211
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap