Strongest Softwood Glue Laminated Beams Available from Hyne Timber

High performance beams for strength and performance

Large lintels and openings such as garage beams

Can be manufactured to very large custom sizes to span long widths and support big loads

Ideal for corrosive environments such as swimming pools and chemical plants

Guaranteed stability and durability when treated and maintained appropriately

Hyne Beam 17 is the practical choice where high load and critical performance is required, and with GLTAA and Chain of Custody accreditation you are assured of its environmental and quality credentials.