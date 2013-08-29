Strongest Softwood Glue Laminated Beams Available from Hyne Timber
Overview
Description
Hyne Beam 17 is the practical choice where high load and critical performance is required, and with GLTAA and Chain of Custody accreditation you are assured of its environmental and quality credentials.
High performance beams for strength and performance
- Large lintels and openings such as garage beams
- Can be manufactured to very large custom sizes to span long widths and support big loads
- Ideal for corrosive environments such as swimming pools and chemical plants
- Guaranteed stability and durability when treated and maintained appropriately