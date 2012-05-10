Strong and Reliable Retaining Wall Solutions from Concrib

Retaining walls and earth stabilisation solutions

The innovative and attractive webbed block design minimises volume and weight whilst improving geotechnical performance. Each installation is backed by Concrib's unparalleled customer support

The superior quality, design and precision manufacturing means these blocks are built to last, allowing for a 100-year design life within a broad range of applications and engineered settings. Decorative effects of facing patterns (such as chiselled stone or split blocks) means Stone Strong provides attractive and affordable earth stabilisation solutions. Blocks can also be coloured with a variety of special concrete sealants

Concrib provide Stone Strong Retaining Wall Systems which are easy to use with high aesthetic appeal. The unique interlocking block retaining walls offer exceptional versatility and longevity.

Stone wall systems for a range of applications

The Stone Strong Systems range includes:

Wide blocks 1.6m and 2.2m

Piled wall and bridge abutment box block system

Piled retaining walls

Stoneweb reinforced MSE retaining walls and bridge abutments

Traffic barriers

Concrib have over 20 years experience in providing retaining walls, erosion controls systems and soil stabilisation systems to Australia. They have built a solid reputation for exceptional service and quality and products made to the highest standards.