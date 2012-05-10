Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Concrib
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Strong and reliable retaining walls from Concrib
Erosion control systems from Concrib
Versatile retaining wall solutions from Concrib
Strong and reliable retaining walls from Concrib
Erosion control systems from Concrib
Versatile retaining wall solutions from Concrib

Strong and Reliable Retaining Wall Solutions from Concrib

Last Updated on 10 May 2012

Concrib provide Stone Strong Retaining Wall Systems which are easy to use with high aesthetic appeal. The unique interlocking block retaining walls offer exceptional versatility and longevity.

Overview
Description
Concrib provide Stone Strong Retaining Wall Systems which are easy to use with high aesthetic appeal. The unique interlocking block retaining walls offer exceptional versatility and longevity.

Retaining walls and earth stabilisation solutions
  • Safe, strong and secure – Provides ideal earth stabilisation solutions for a range of applications including shoreline protection, dump walls and erosion control applications.
  • Innovative design and exceptional support – The innovative and attractive webbed block design minimises volume and weight whilst improving geotechnical performance. Each installation is backed by Concrib’s unparalleled customer support
  • Peace of mind – The superior quality, design and precision manufacturing means these blocks are built to last, allowing for a 100-year design life within a broad range of applications and engineered settings
  • Aesthetic appeal – Decorative effects of facing patterns (such as chiselled stone or split blocks) means Stone Strong provides attractive and affordalble earth stabilisation solutions. Blocks can also be coloured with a variety of special concrete sealants

Stone wall systems for a range of applications
The Stone Strong Systems range includes:

  • Wide blocks 1.6m and 2.2m
  • Piled wall and bridge abutment box block system
  • Piled retaining walls
  • Stoneweb reinforced MSE retaining walls and bridge abutments
  • Traffic barriers

Concrib have over 20 years experience in providing retaining walls, erosion controls systems and soil stabilisation systems to Australia. They have built a solid reputation for exceptional service and quality and products made to the highest standards.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stone Strong Brochure

3.45 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRichlands, QLD

601 Boundary Rd

07 3375 1800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap