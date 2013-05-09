Stonetech Exhibitions and Trade Shows

Why come to these Exhibitions?

The 17th edition of these trade fairs will see stone manufacturing companies display their natural stone products and stone technology.



These exhibits provide an excellent platform to not just source the best available construction materials and products, but provides an excellent opportunity to develop international contacts.



Who will be at these Exhibitions?

With an exhibition space of over 75,000 square metres, the Stonetech Trade Shows will be displaying stone related products and services from over 36 countries. Some of the exhibitors include

UMGG

BestCheer

KANGLI

XISHI

Wanli Stone

Yunfu

Shuitou

Laizhou

Representatives from those stone manufacturing countries, such as Iran, Turkey, Italy, India, Brazil and Egypt, will also set up national pavilions to showcase their products and services.

What can you see at these Exhibitions?

The exhibits in these trade shows will showcase a variety of products and equipment including

Heavy Machinery

Natural Stone Tiles

Marble Slabs

Granite Slabs

Slates

Construction Blocks

Other Stone Products and Machinery

Benefits of attending these Exhibits

In recent years, construction in Shanghai has increased steadily and demand for stone has increased by 20% each year.



With many big projects planned yearly, Shanghai's construction industry has driven the need for stone materials and has seen many international companies converge to Shanghai to exhibit their range of stone products.



With a wide variety of international organisations present at these exhibitions, you will be provided with an excellent opportunity to not just source high quality machinery and products from all over the world, but also to create international contacts and network with some of the industries leading companies.



For more information on the Stonetech Fair please click the "Enquire Button" located on top of the picture.