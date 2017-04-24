Stonecoat Trowel is a pure acrylic bound textured wall coating that is suitable for decoration and protection of all wall surfaces and ceilings. The coating is highly decorative, providing a natural stone finish in 32 natural colours and is suitable for full interior and exterior application.

Supplied ready mixed and ready to use, the coating is touch dry in 30 minutes to 2 hours, depending on weather conditions, and hard dry in 48 hours. It is applied in a one-coat steel trowel application and has excellent adhesion to almost all building surface substrates.

The coating is graded to 1-2 mm in pure natural colours and unlike traditional pigmented textured finishes, won’t fade or discolour.

Stonecoat Trowel is a cost-effective wall coating that eliminates the need for primers, sealers, bonding liquids, and colouring agents.