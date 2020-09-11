Logo
Allied Finishes Flooring Warehouse
SteriFlake Flooring in a Lab Interior Setting
SteriFloor Flooring in a Factory Environment
SteriFloor Range Factory Warehouse Interior
SteriFloor: Multi-purpose food-grade, non-slip and anti-bacterial flooring system

The level of attention and importance placed on factory and workplace floors, whether assessment, service maintenance or install has a significant impact on human and product safety. The SteriFloor range is an antimicrobial, superior high-performance trowel on resin system.

Overview
Description

The level of attention and importance placed on factory and workplace floors, whether assessment, service maintenance or install has a significant impact on human and product safety.

When floors are prepared and executed with a quality supplier this can vastly improve food and human safety in the workplace. There is also a fine balance between having flooring that has good grip and slip resistance whilst also being easy to clean/antimicrobial & continues to be safe to operate on.

The SteriFloor range is an antimicrobial, superior high-performance trowel on resin system. It can be applied in various thicknesses (up to 10mm), with a light to heavy duty non-slip film and provides a high level of protection to the existing substrate.

Sterifloor Range:

SteriFloor Schützend: An antimicrobial, food safe medium duty concrete protection system that is suitable in internal environments. It provides a hard-wearing surface with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. It is available in any colour and is satin finish.

SteriFloor Stärke: A high wear, antimicrobial food safe concrete protection system that is suitable in internal environments. It provides a hard-wearing surface, ideal for heavy foot and forklift traffic. Has good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has high chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours and an optional satin finish.

SteriFloor Beschützen: An antimicrobial concrete protection system ideal for medium-wear food manufacturing areas. It provides a hard-wearing surface, with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has excellent chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours.

SteriFloor Schnell: A fast curing antimicrobial concrete protection system ideal for warehouses and packing halls. It provides a hard-wearing surface, with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has good chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours.

SteriFloor Sauber: An antimicrobial concrete protection system ideal for oily floors. It has been designed to overcome the issues caused by heavy exposure to oils, and provides a hard-wearing surface, with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has good chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours.

SteriFloor Keimfrei: An antimicrobial concrete flooring system ideal for laboratories and clean rooms. It provides a hard-wearing surface, with excellent cleaning properties and a great appearance. Has supreme chemical and abrasion resistance and is available in selected colours.

Summary of Features and Properties of the range include:

  • Antimicrobial Flooring System
  • Chemical, Temperature & Impact Resistant
  • Asset protection with long term durability
  • Allows for a superior depth anti-slip aggregate for a long term slip resistant surface
  • Meets Regulatory requirements with HACCP
  • Easy to Clean
  • Fast curing
  • Workplace safety
  • Variety of colours
  • Satin set finish
  • Non-toxic with nil-odor

We can also add:

  • Coving
  • Line marking
  • Joint sealing

Drainage Suitable applications:

  • Warehouses
  • Dry packing rooms
  • Crate wash areas
  • Preparation areas
  • Wash down area
  • Extruder areas
  • Processing rooms
  • Oils processing
  • Ingredients processing
  • Older Automotive workshops
  • Food and Beverage
  • Heath and pharmaceutical; and many more!

