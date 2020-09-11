SteriFloor: Multi-purpose food-grade, non-slip and anti-bacterial flooring system
Last Updated on 11 Sep 2020
The level of attention and importance placed on factory and workplace floors, whether assessment, service maintenance or install has a significant impact on human and product safety. The SteriFloor range is an antimicrobial, superior high-performance trowel on resin system.
Overview
The level of attention and importance placed on factory and workplace floors, whether assessment, service maintenance or install has a significant impact on human and product safety.
When floors are prepared and executed with a quality supplier this can vastly improve food and human safety in the workplace. There is also a fine balance between having flooring that has good grip and slip resistance whilst also being easy to clean/antimicrobial & continues to be safe to operate on.
The SteriFloor range is an antimicrobial, superior high-performance trowel on resin system. It can be applied in various thicknesses (up to 10mm), with a light to heavy duty non-slip film and provides a high level of protection to the existing substrate.
Sterifloor Range:
SteriFloor Schützend: An antimicrobial, food safe medium duty concrete protection system that is suitable in internal environments. It provides a hard-wearing surface with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. It is available in any colour and is satin finish.
SteriFloor Stärke: A high wear, antimicrobial food safe concrete protection system that is suitable in internal environments. It provides a hard-wearing surface, ideal for heavy foot and forklift traffic. Has good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has high chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours and an optional satin finish.
SteriFloor Beschützen: An antimicrobial concrete protection system ideal for medium-wear food manufacturing areas. It provides a hard-wearing surface, with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has excellent chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours.
SteriFloor Schnell: A fast curing antimicrobial concrete protection system ideal for warehouses and packing halls. It provides a hard-wearing surface, with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has good chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours.
SteriFloor Sauber: An antimicrobial concrete protection system ideal for oily floors. It has been designed to overcome the issues caused by heavy exposure to oils, and provides a hard-wearing surface, with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has good chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours.
SteriFloor Keimfrei: An antimicrobial concrete flooring system ideal for laboratories and clean rooms. It provides a hard-wearing surface, with excellent cleaning properties and a great appearance. Has supreme chemical and abrasion resistance and is available in selected colours.
Summary of Features and Properties of the range include:
- Antimicrobial Flooring System
- Chemical, Temperature & Impact Resistant
- Asset protection with long term durability
- Allows for a superior depth anti-slip aggregate for a long term slip resistant surface
- Meets Regulatory requirements with HACCP
- Easy to Clean
- Fast curing
- Workplace safety
- Variety of colours
- Satin set finish
- Non-toxic with nil-odor
We can also add:
- Coving
- Line marking
- Joint sealing
Drainage Suitable applications:
- Warehouses
- Dry packing rooms
- Crate wash areas
- Preparation areas
- Wash down area
- Extruder areas
- Processing rooms
- Oils processing
- Ingredients processing
- Older Automotive workshops
- Food and Beverage
- Heath and pharmaceutical; and many more!