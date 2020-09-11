The level of attention and importance placed on factory and workplace floors, whether assessment, service maintenance or install has a significant impact on human and product safety.

When floors are prepared and executed with a quality supplier this can vastly improve food and human safety in the workplace. There is also a fine balance between having flooring that has good grip and slip resistance whilst also being easy to clean/antimicrobial & continues to be safe to operate on.

The SteriFloor range is an antimicrobial, superior high-performance trowel on resin system. It can be applied in various thicknesses (up to 10mm), with a light to heavy duty non-slip film and provides a high level of protection to the existing substrate.

Sterifloor Range:

SteriFloor Schützend: An antimicrobial, food safe medium duty concrete protection system that is suitable in internal environments. It provides a hard-wearing surface with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. It is available in any colour and is satin finish.

SteriFloor Stärke: A high wear, antimicrobial food safe concrete protection system that is suitable in internal environments. It provides a hard-wearing surface, ideal for heavy foot and forklift traffic. Has good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has high chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours and an optional satin finish.

SteriFloor Beschützen: An antimicrobial concrete protection system ideal for medium-wear food manufacturing areas. It provides a hard-wearing surface, with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has excellent chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours.

SteriFloor Schnell: A fast curing antimicrobial concrete protection system ideal for warehouses and packing halls. It provides a hard-wearing surface, with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has good chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours.

SteriFloor Sauber: An antimicrobial concrete protection system ideal for oily floors. It has been designed to overcome the issues caused by heavy exposure to oils, and provides a hard-wearing surface, with good cleaning properties and an excellent appearance. Has good chemical and abrasion resistance & is available in selected colours.

SteriFloor Keimfrei: An antimicrobial concrete flooring system ideal for laboratories and clean rooms. It provides a hard-wearing surface, with excellent cleaning properties and a great appearance. Has supreme chemical and abrasion resistance and is available in selected colours.

Summary of Features and Properties of the range include:

Antimicrobial Flooring System

Chemical, Temperature & Impact Resistant

Asset protection with long term durability

Allows for a superior depth anti-slip aggregate for a long term slip resistant surface

Meets Regulatory requirements with HACCP

Easy to Clean

Fast curing

Workplace safety

Variety of colours

Satin set finish

Non-toxic with nil-odor



We can also add:

Coving

Line marking

Joint sealing



Drainage Suitable applications: