Suitable for both kitchen cabinets and bathroom projects, the Stainless Steel D-Pull Handles offer both functionality and class. The superior range, is made from premium 316 Stainless Steel and is suited for both residential and commercial applications.

Product Features Include

316 Grade Stainless Steel

Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification

High Durability with Concealed / Rear Fixings

Custom Sizes Available, except MDZ110

Built for lifelong use and endless appeal, the Stainless Steel D-Pull Handles from Madinoz are the ideal kitchen and bathroom handle solutions.