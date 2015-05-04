Stainless Steel D-Pull Handles
Suitable for both kitchen cabinets and bathroom projects, the Stainless Steel D-Pull Handles offer both functionality and class. The superior range, is made from premium 316 Stainless Steel and is suited for both residential and commercial applications.
Product Features Include
- 316 Grade Stainless Steel
- Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification
- High Durability with Concealed / Rear Fixings
- Custom Sizes Available, except MDZ110
Built for lifelong use and endless appeal, the Stainless Steel D-Pull Handles from Madinoz are the ideal kitchen and bathroom handle solutions.
Display AddressCromer, NSW
21 Orlando Rd02 9939 2007