Stainless Steel Coat Hooks

Last Updated on 04 May 2015

​Featuring modern designs and available in single and multiple hooks the Madinoz Coat Hooks are made for functionality from 316 Stainless Steel.

Overview
Description

Available in a range of designs, even the simplest products exude style.

Product features of the Coat Hooks

  • 316 Grade Stainless Steel
  • Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification
  • High Durability with Concealed Fixings
  • Powdercoat & Custom Finishes Available on Request

Madinoz aim to meet the ever increasing need for high quality products in the commercial and institutional building segment.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Coat Hook Brochure

1.30 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressQueanbeyan, ACT

Aluform Interiors 19 Carrington Stree

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Access Speciality Hardware 7 Bradford Street

Display AddressByron Bay, NSW

Byron Bay Building Materials 1 Grevillea Street

Display AddressCammeray, NSW

Style Finish, Shop 1, Abott Lane

Display AddressCromer, NSW

21 Orlando Rd

02 9939 2007
Display AddressPeakhurst, NSW

Hardware & General 107-109 Boundary Road

Display AddressWilloughby, NSW

Keeler Hardware 184 High Street

Display AddressMaroochydore, QLD

Abel Locksmiths 17-19 Beach Road

Display AddressWindsor, QLD

Bretts Hardware 142 Newmarket Road

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

Architectural Hardware & Doors 259 Port Road

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

Access Hardware (S.A.) Pty Ltd 20 Manton Street

Display AddressWayville, SA

Woodpend Hardware 61 Goodwood Road

Display AddressHobart, TAS

Access Hardware (TAS) Pty Ltd 21 Brisbane Street

Display AddressMornington, VIC

Handleworks 7/11 Satu Way

Display AddressNorth Melbourne, VIC

Access Hardware Pty Ltd 74/92 Gracie Street

Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

Detail Door Hardware, 143 Fyans Street

Display AddressBusselton, WA

Door Hardware Solutions Unit 3 Home Depot Strelly St

Display AddressMaddington, WA

Barretts Architectural Products 1/11 Alloa Road

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Parker Black & Forrest 1/15 Carbon Court

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Architectural Design H/W 13/50 Howe Street

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Barnetts Architectural Hardware 8/9 Sundercombe Street

