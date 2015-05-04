Stainless Steel Coat Hooks
Featuring modern designs and available in single and multiple hooks the Madinoz Coat Hooks are made for functionality from 316 Stainless Steel.
Overview
Description
Available in a range of designs, even the simplest products exude style.
Product features of the Coat Hooks
- 316 Grade Stainless Steel
- Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification
- High Durability with Concealed Fixings
- Powdercoat & Custom Finishes Available on Request
Madinoz aim to meet the ever increasing need for high quality products in the commercial and institutional building segment.
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressCromer, NSW
21 Orlando Rd02 9939 2007