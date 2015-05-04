Stainless Steel Coat Hooks

Featuring modern designs and available in single and multiple hooks the Madinoz Coat Hooks are made for functionality from 316 Stainless Steel.

Available in a range of designs, even the simplest products exude style.

Product features of the Coat Hooks

316 Grade Stainless Steel

Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification

High Durability with Concealed Fixings

Powdercoat & Custom Finishes Available on Request

Madinoz aim to meet the ever increasing need for high quality products in the commercial and institutional building segment.