Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles and Recessed Pulls from Barben Industries
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Barben Industries manufactures an innovative range of solid stainless steel cabinet handles, flush pulls and recessed pulls
Overview
Barben Architectural Hardware manufactures a designer range of stainless steel cabinet handles, lip pulls, recessed pulls and cabinet knobs. The 2014 additions to Barben’s impressive collection of handles include square and round line profiles that will enhance the most contemporary and elegant bathroom, kitchen, laundry or office fit out designs. Barben also offer a range of stainless steel handle designs to compliment to cabinet hardware to allow consistency and flow for your individual project. The complete range of cabinet handles are also available in powder coat and electroplate finishes including the popular Matt Black finishes. Barben also offer bespoke joinery solutions, if you have a specific requirement or are looking for a custom manufacture design Barben Architectural Hardware assist with your every requirement. From aluminum extrusions to custom lip pulls you can be assured Barben will have a solution for your every requirement.
Downloads
Barben Cabinet Handles Product Brochure
2.92 MB
BAC-150 Cabinet Handle Specifications
188.98 KB
BAC-166 Cabinet Handle Specifications
138.01 KB
BAC-175 Cabinet Handle Specifications
191.51 KB
BAC-LP1 Cabinet Handle Specifications
126.83 KB
BAC-LP3 Cabinet Handle Specifications
116.07 KB
BAC-LP4 Cabinet Handle Specifications
106.16 KB
BAC-LP5 Cabinet Handle Specifications
127.45 KB
BAC-LP6 Cabinet Handle Specifications
129.33 KB
BAC-RP150 Cabinet Handle Specifications
136.75 KB