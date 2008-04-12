Logo
Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles from Barben Industries
Stainless Steel Cabinet Handles and Recessed Pulls from Barben Industries

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Barben Industries manufactures an innovative range of solid stainless steel cabinet handles, flush pulls and recessed pulls

Overview
Description

Barben Architectural Hardware manufactures a designer range of stainless steel cabinet handles, lip pulls, recessed pulls and cabinet knobs. The 2014 additions to Barben’s impressive collection of handles include square and round line profiles that will enhance the most contemporary and elegant bathroom, kitchen, laundry or office fit out designs. Barben also offer a range of stainless steel handle designs to compliment to cabinet hardware to allow consistency and flow for your individual project. The complete range of cabinet handles are also available in powder coat and electroplate finishes including the popular Matt Black finishes. Barben also offer bespoke joinery solutions, if you have a specific requirement or are looking for a custom manufacture design Barben Architectural Hardware assist with your every requirement. From aluminum extrusions to custom lip pulls you can be assured Barben will have a solution for your every requirement.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Barben Cabinet Handles Product Brochure

2.92 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAC-150 Cabinet Handle Specifications

188.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAC-166 Cabinet Handle Specifications

138.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAC-175 Cabinet Handle Specifications

191.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAC-LP1 Cabinet Handle Specifications

126.83 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAC-LP3 Cabinet Handle Specifications

116.07 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAC-LP4 Cabinet Handle Specifications

106.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAC-LP5 Cabinet Handle Specifications

127.45 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAC-LP6 Cabinet Handle Specifications

129.33 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAC-RP150 Cabinet Handle Specifications

136.75 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTingalpa, QLD

23 Container St

07 3890 8558
