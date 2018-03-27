Spanish slate comes in a blue/black colour and is at the lower end of the scale in terms of cost, but does not compromise on quality. Our Spanish slate range comes with a 75 year warranty direct from the quarry and a 20 workmanship warranty from Heritage Slate Roofing.

Brief history:

To the north west of the Iberian Peninsula lies Galicia, home to the world’s finest natural slate deposits. Here, a unique geology has formed Galician slate to perfection over 500 million years.

This remarkable process has created a highly resilient slate with exceptional weathering properties. It is fireproof, waterproof and resistant to extreme temperatures and climatic conditions.

Imbued with natural colour and character as well as strength, Spanish slate is the roofing material of choice. It adds warmth, elegance and beauty to any architectural style – domestic or commercial, traditional finish or modern twist.

Preferred by builders and architects for its exciting and aesthetic results, slate also offers true individuality.