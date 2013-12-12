Soundproof Existing Windows with Secondary Aluminium System
Last Updated on 12 Dec 2013
Overview
Soundtite is designed as a secondary aluminium system to reduce noise through existing sliding aluminium windows and doors by creating a large air cavity to maximise sound reduction through existing windows and doors.
Secondary Aluminium System
Clear, optical grade, acrylic glazing panel are attached to the inside of existing windows using magnetic seals for an air tight cavity between the window and the Magnetite system to reduce noise, air infiltration and drafts.
Ideal acoustic insulation for existing residential and commercial buildings
Soundtite is installed on the inside of the building which has minimal aesthetic impact from the outside and maintains the view through the window.
Independent testing has shown that Soundtite can reduce the noise through existing window by up to 70%.
Features and Benefits
- Powder coated aluminium frame matches existing windows frame to blend in with the existing interior décor
- Laminated glass for safety and performance is available in 6.38mm and 10.38mm laminated glass for immediate noise reduction
- Windows are lockable for added security and peace of mind
- Acoustic seals minimise the sound that leaks through the joins of standard aluminium windows
- Vertical or horizontal sliding system can be designed to match existing window function and design
- Sliding sashes for quick and easy cleaning and operation
Soundtite is an ideal soundproofing solution for both commercial and residential applications and has been widely accepted as an acoustic solution in many commercial projects especially hospitality due to its durability, aesthetics and ease of use.