Soundproof Doors from Flexshield Pty Ltd

Soundproof door systems for a wide range of applications



Industrial Soundproof Doors

Mines and Gas Field Noise Mitigation measures

Acoustic Doors for Plant Rooms and Enclosures

Soundproof Studio Doors

Acoustic Door sets in Theatres, Halls and Auditoriums

Soundproof Doors for Schools, Hospitals and Hotels

Acoustic requirements in Offices and Restaurants

Flexshield manufacture a wide variety of soundproof and acoustic doors for a variety of technical applications.A commitment to top quality, design, manufacture and enthusiasm for innovation has resulted in Flexshield’s sustained and continuing growth Australia wide.Today, Flexshield’s accumulation of technical knowledge enables them to offer a solution to every challenge. The requirement may be industrial workplace safety issues, noisy clubs or studio acoustics, whatever the application Flexshield is more than capable of meeting the requirements. Soundproof and Acoustic doors are commonly used for:Flexshield excels in being able to offer a complete customised Soundproof door assembly, taking into account all specific requirements and variables, delivering a quality solution that meets our clients exact and unique needs.This successful reputation for quality, innovation, service and performance is taking Flexshield and our customers into the future together.