Soundproof Doors from Flexshield Pty Ltd
Last Updated on 06 Dec 2010
Sonic Access Soundproof and Acoustic Door Assemblies provide an aesthetic appearance, suitable for industrial, public and commercial applications
Overview
Description
Flexshield manufacture a wide variety of soundproof and acoustic doors for a variety of technical applications.
A commitment to top quality, design, manufacture and enthusiasm for innovation has resulted in Flexshield’s sustained and continuing growth Australia wide.
Features of the Sonic Access Soundproof and Acoustic Door Assemblies
Today, Flexshield’s accumulation of technical knowledge enables them to offer a solution to every challenge. The requirement may be industrial workplace safety issues, noisy clubs or studio acoustics, whatever the application Flexshield is more than capable of meeting the requirements. Soundproof and Acoustic doors are commonly used for:
This successful reputation for quality, innovation, service and performance is taking Flexshield and our customers into the future together.
A commitment to top quality, design, manufacture and enthusiasm for innovation has resulted in Flexshield’s sustained and continuing growth Australia wide.
Features of the Sonic Access Soundproof and Acoustic Door Assemblies
- Flexshield are always alert to new technologies and standards
- Soundproof door sets provide unrivalled strength and insulation qualities
- Aesthetic appearance particularly designed for industrial, public and commercial environments
- The “Sonicfix” concept is the only 100 % ready-to-fix acoustic door set that saves time and money and gives a higher quality result
Today, Flexshield’s accumulation of technical knowledge enables them to offer a solution to every challenge. The requirement may be industrial workplace safety issues, noisy clubs or studio acoustics, whatever the application Flexshield is more than capable of meeting the requirements. Soundproof and Acoustic doors are commonly used for:
- Industrial Soundproof Doors
- Mines and Gas Field Noise Mitigation measures
- Acoustic Doors for Plant Rooms and Enclosures
- Soundproof Studio Doors
- Acoustic Door sets in Theatres, Halls and Auditoriums
- Soundproof Doors for Schools, Hospitals and Hotels
- Acoustic requirements in Offices and Restaurants
This successful reputation for quality, innovation, service and performance is taking Flexshield and our customers into the future together.