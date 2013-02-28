Sound Management for Commercial Workplaces from Hufcor
Hufcor Sound Management provide solutions for commercial workplace noise.
Overview
Description
Increase productivity in the workplace with sound conditioning from Hufcor
Hufcor uses the latest techniques and technology to help curb noise problems associated with the modern workplace. Benefits of using Hufcor Sound Management include:
- Increase acoustic comfort
- Increase productivity
- Increase speech privacy
- Save on fit-out costs
- Speed up fit-out installation
- Increase fit-out flexibility
Stylish acoustic panels to suit any interior
- Adaptive sound management - Adaptive sound masking is a revolutionary advance in sound masking technology. SoftdB’s SMS system is combined with Hufcor’s complimentary acoustic treatments and expertise to provide Sound Conditioning for the modern workplace.
- High quality acoustic panels -
- Calm 40 - image acoustic panels are extremely absorbent wall art panels framed in anodized aluminium serving to reduce reverberation around the interior space while providing attractive imagery. Sizes 2400 x 1200 | 1200 x 1200 | 1200 x 600 | 600 x 600.
- Calm 25 – fabric covered 25mm thick acoustic panels NRC (0.8) are simple acoustic panels which blend in or contrast with interior paint colour. Sizes 2400 x 1200 | 1200 x 1200 | 1200 x 600 | 600 x 600