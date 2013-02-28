Sound Management for Commercial Workplaces from Hufcor

Increase productivity in the workplace with sound conditioning from Hufcor

Increase acoustic comfort

Increase productivity

Increase speech privacy

Save on fit-out costs

Speed up fit-out installation

Increase fit-out flexibility

Hufcor Sound Management provide solutions for commercial workplace noise.Hufcor uses the latest techniques and technology to help curb noise problems associated with the modern workplace. Benefits of using Hufcor Sound Management include:

Stylish acoustic panels to suit any interior

Adaptive sound management - Adaptive sound masking is a revolutionary advance in sound masking technology. SoftdB’s SMS system is combined with Hufcor’s complimentary acoustic treatments and expertise to provide Sound Conditioning for the modern workplace.

Calm 40 - image acoustic panels are extremely absorbent wall art panels framed in anodized aluminium serving to reduce reverberation around the interior space while providing attractive imagery. Sizes 2400 x 1200 | 1200 x 1200 | 1200 x 600 | 600 x 600. Calm 25 – fabric covered 25mm thick acoustic panels NRC (0.8) are simple acoustic panels which blend in or contrast with interior paint colour. Sizes 2400 x 1200 | 1200 x 1200 | 1200 x 600 | 600 x 600

Hufcor Sound Management can design a complete acoustic fit-out suited to your requirements, for new buildings or refurbishments. The install team will work around your business hours to avoid inconvenience and downtime.