Sound Insulation Panels by Tontine Insulation

Tontine™ Insulation
Last Updated on 01 Aug 2013

Acousti-Panel™ Sound Insulation can be used for a variety of sound control applications including auditoriums, nightclubs and classrooms

Semi-Rigid Panels
Acousti-Panel™ by Tontine Insulation is a unique semi-rigid panel designed to provide high performance sound insulation in commercial and residential interiors.

Applications for the Acousti-Panel™ Sound Insulation
Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is available in multiple thicknesses and densities and is suitable for a wide variety of sound control applications:
  • Auditoriums
  • Nightclubs
  • Decorative Feature Walls
  • Home Theatres
  • Music Rooms
  • Office Partitions
  • Recording Studios
  • Classrooms
  • Concert Halls
  • Hotel lobbies

Benefits of Acousti-Panel™ Sound Insulation
Tontine Acousti-Panel™ brings a stylish and eye-pleasing touch to any interior. Other features and benefits include:

  • Flexible finishing system
  • Can be faced with a wide range of fabric finishes to compliment to décor of any environment
  • Can dually serve as a functional feature wall
  • Tontine Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is supplied in easy-to-handle sheets and can be custom cut on site to suite any application
  • No special protective gear is needed to handle Tontine Acousti-Panel™
  • Made from 100% recyclable Tontine polyester fibres, with a minimum of 83% recycled
  • Tontine Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is extremely durable in all environmental conditions and will not absorb moisture

Tontine Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is certified to Okeo-Tex Class I, meeting strict global standards in safe textile manufacturing and good environmental practice.

For more information or to obtain a comprehensive technical data sheet, please contact click on the link below.

Display AddressCoburg, VIC

50 Bakers Road

1300 554 424
