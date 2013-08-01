Sound Insulation Panels by Tontine Insulation

Semi-Rigid Panels

Applications for the Acousti-Panel™ Sound Insulation

Auditoriums

Nightclubs

Decorative Feature Walls

Home Theatres

Music Rooms

Office Partitions

Recording Studios

Classrooms

Concert Halls

Hotel lobbies

Acousti-Panel™ by Tontine Insulation is a unique semi-rigid panel designed to provide high performance sound insulation in commercial and residential interiors.Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is available in multiple thicknesses and densities and is suitable for a wide variety of sound control applications:

Benefits of Acousti-Panel™ Sound Insulation

Tontine Acousti-Panel™ brings a stylish and eye-pleasing touch to any interior. Other features and benefits include:

Flexible finishing system

Can be faced with a wide range of fabric finishes to compliment to décor of any environment

Can dually serve as a functional feature wall

Tontine Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is supplied in easy-to-handle sheets and can be custom cut on site to suite any application

No special protective gear is needed to handle Tontine Acousti-Panel™

Made from 100% recyclable Tontine polyester fibres, with a minimum of 83% recycled

Tontine Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is extremely durable in all environmental conditions and will not absorb moisture

Tontine Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is certified to Okeo-Tex Class I, meeting strict global standards in safe textile manufacturing and good environmental practice.



