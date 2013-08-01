Sound Insulation Panels by Tontine Insulation
Last Updated on 01 Aug 2013
Acousti-Panel™ Sound Insulation can be used for a variety of sound control applications including auditoriums, nightclubs and classrooms
Overview
Description
Semi-Rigid Panels
Acousti-Panel™ by Tontine Insulation is a unique semi-rigid panel designed to provide high performance sound insulation in commercial and residential interiors.
Applications for the Acousti-Panel™ Sound Insulation
Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is available in multiple thicknesses and densities and is suitable for a wide variety of sound control applications:
- Auditoriums
- Nightclubs
- Decorative Feature Walls
- Home Theatres
- Music Rooms
- Office Partitions
- Recording Studios
- Classrooms
- Concert Halls
- Hotel lobbies
Benefits of Acousti-Panel™ Sound Insulation
Tontine Acousti-Panel™ brings a stylish and eye-pleasing touch to any interior. Other features and benefits include:
- Flexible finishing system
- Can be faced with a wide range of fabric finishes to compliment to décor of any environment
- Can dually serve as a functional feature wall
- Tontine Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is supplied in easy-to-handle sheets and can be custom cut on site to suite any application
- No special protective gear is needed to handle Tontine Acousti-Panel™
- Made from 100% recyclable Tontine polyester fibres, with a minimum of 83% recycled
- Tontine Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is extremely durable in all environmental conditions and will not absorb moisture
Tontine Acousti-Panel™ sound insulation is certified to Okeo-Tex Class I, meeting strict global standards in safe textile manufacturing and good environmental practice.
For more information or to obtain a comprehensive technical data sheet, please contact click on the link below.