Achieve ultimate design flexibility with ARTPanel Acoustic Panels
Sound absorbing acoustic panels used in Neil Perry's Rosetta Ristorante
Sound Absorbing ARTPanel Acoustic Panels from Sontext

Last Updated on 08 Nov 2012

Digitally printed sound absorbing ARTPanel™ Acoustic Panels for interior walls and ceilings

Overview
Description
Sontext has worked closely with top Interior Architects in an effort to effectively solve sound reverberation problems while simultaneously creating decorative and attractive wall and ceiling panels. The result is Sontext’s new ARTPanels which feature digitally printed art from an inexpensive catalogue art of fine art images coupled with exceptional sound absorbing technology.

Excellent sound adsorption for walls and ceilings
  • High sound absorption. NRC 1.0 at 50mm thick (varies with panel thickness)
  • Fabric face can be digitally printed with custom images or logos
  • Panel sizes can be made to order
  • Impact resistant membrane installed under the fabric face
  • Choose from plain fabric, inspiring printed image panels or walls or ceilings
Unique and innovative acoustic solutions
  • ARTPanels are available with a tackable or pinnable surface, ideal for meeting and conference rooms
  • ARTPanel fabric finishes can be applied to pre-made panels or installed on site using stretch fabric track
  • Available with a host of background fabric patterns, colours and texture limited by only your imagination
  • Panels are designed for simple DIY installation
  • ARTPanel ceiling holds the ability to easily incorporate building services and penetrations, such as sprinklers, sound system, etc.
Most recently, Sontext’s ARTPanels were used in the private dining room of Neil Perry’s Rosetta Ristorante, in Melbourne Crown Casino Complex where ARTPanels were used in place of a marble surface which produced a sound absorbing surface that is visually difficult to pick from the real marble.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Sontext Catalogue

3.48 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

New South Wales Office Suite 1a, Level 13, 465 Victoria Avenue

+61 (0)2 9844 5414
Display AddressCraigieburn, VIC

Victoria Office Unit 2/16 Poa Court

(03) 9811 4796
