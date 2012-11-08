Sound Absorbing ARTPanel Acoustic Panels from Sontext
Digitally printed sound absorbing ARTPanel™ Acoustic Panels for interior walls and ceilings
Overview
Description
Sontext has worked closely with top Interior Architects in an effort to effectively solve sound reverberation problems while simultaneously creating decorative and attractive wall and ceiling panels. The result is Sontext’s new ARTPanels which feature digitally printed art from an inexpensive catalogue art of fine art images coupled with exceptional sound absorbing technology.
Excellent sound adsorption for walls and ceilings
- High sound absorption. NRC 1.0 at 50mm thick (varies with panel thickness)
- Fabric face can be digitally printed with custom images or logos
- Panel sizes can be made to order
- Impact resistant membrane installed under the fabric face
- Choose from plain fabric, inspiring printed image panels or walls or ceilings
- ARTPanels are available with a tackable or pinnable surface, ideal for meeting and conference rooms
- ARTPanel fabric finishes can be applied to pre-made panels or installed on site using stretch fabric track
- Available with a host of background fabric patterns, colours and texture limited by only your imagination
- Panels are designed for simple DIY installation
- ARTPanel ceiling holds the ability to easily incorporate building services and penetrations, such as sprinklers, sound system, etc.
