Sound Absorbing ARTPanel Acoustic Panels from Sontext



Excellent sound adsorption for walls and ceilings

High sound absorption. NRC 1.0 at 50mm thick (varies with panel thickness)

Fabric face can be digitally printed with custom images or logos

Panel sizes can be made to order

Impact resistant membrane installed under the fabric face

Choose from plain fabric, inspiring printed image panels or walls or ceilings

Unique and innovative acoustic solutions

ARTPanels are available with a tackable or pinnable surface, ideal for meeting and conference rooms

ARTPanel fabric finishes can be applied to pre-made panels or installed on site using stretch fabric track

Available with a host of background fabric patterns, colours and texture limited by only your imagination

Panels are designed for simple DIY installation

ARTPanel ceiling holds the ability to easily incorporate building services and penetrations, such as sprinklers, sound system, etc.

Sontext has worked closely with top Interior Architects in an effort to effectively solve sound reverberation problems while simultaneously creating decorative and attractive wall and ceiling panels. The result is Sontext’s new ARTPanels which feature digitally printed art from an inexpensive catalogue art of fine art images coupled with exceptional sound absorbing technology.Most recently, Sontext’s ARTPanels were used in the private dining room of Neil Perry’s Rosetta Ristorante, in Melbourne Crown Casino Complex where ARTPanels were used in place of a marble surface which produced a sound absorbing surface that is visually difficult to pick from the real marble.