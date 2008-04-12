Solid Veneer Lumber (SVL) from Eco-Core
Eco-Core® SVL (Solid Veneer Lumber) is an environmentally friendly building product suitable for bench tops, flooring and wall panelling
Overview
Eco-Core® SVL - Solid Veneer Lumber is a contemporary look in laminated timber, glued from upright longitudinal veneer layers of wood. With exposed edges that run parallel with the glue laminations, Eco-Core® SVL is supplied raw and sanded to grit 60.
Features of the Eco-Core® SVL (Solid Veneer Lumber)
- The Eco-Core® SVL provides a contemporary look in solid laminated timber made from upright longitudinal veneer layers of wood, approximately 3.0mm thick per layer
- The timber veneers are glued with resorcinol and polyurethane glues; which are water, weather and boil fast
- The strength and stability of the Eco-Core® SVL are mainly due to its multiple laminations, making it ideal for long span construction
The Eco-Core® SVL - Solid Veneer Lumber is a high strength, load bearing, stable material due to the many laminations. Because it is made of lengthwise glued layers of veneer and not from cross layers, the result is that each layer consistently absorbs forces and not just the second layer as in the case of ordinary plywood
Now available in European Beech, Eco-Core® SVL (Solid Veneer Lumber) is offered in a range of sizes and finishes to suit a wide variety of applications and environments
- The SVL is available in European Beech in standard sizes of 3050mm and 2550mm x 650mm at 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, and 80mm thick
- European Pine in 5750mm x 650mm x 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80mm thick
- Other sizes and thicknesses can be made, additional lead times will apply
Applications for Eco-Core® SVL Laminated Timber Veneers
- Large window/door frames
- Stair treads
- Bench tops
- Table tops
- Joinery
- Furniture
- Wall panelling
- Flooring
The Eco-Core SVL® also comes as a flooring material. Whether lacquered, oiled or waxed, the Eco-Core® SVL Flooring is a product that can enhance any room with its simple style and elegance.
Treadfast, resistant and stable, Eco-Core SVL® enhances any room with its simple stlye and elegance
- 2890mm x 73mm x 12mm
- It is applied similar as parquetry flooring, directly glued down onto a concrete base.
- The many laminations create a harder surface than the actual timber itself, therefore better for wear and tear.
