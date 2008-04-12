Solid Veneer Lumber (SVL) from Eco-Core

Eco-Core® SVL - Solid Veneer Lumber is a contemporary look in laminated timber, glued from upright longitudinal veneer layers of wood. With exposed edges that run parallel with the glue laminations, Eco-Core® SVL is supplied raw and sanded to grit 60.

Features of the Eco-Core® SVL (Solid Veneer Lumber)

The Eco-Core® SVL provides a contemporary look in solid laminated timber made from upright longitudinal veneer layers of wood, approximately 3.0mm thick per layer

The timber veneers are glued with resorcinol and polyurethane glues; which are water, weather and boil fast

The strength and stability of the Eco-Core® SVL are mainly due to its multiple laminations, making it ideal for long span construction

The Eco-Core® SVL - Solid Veneer Lumber is a high strength, load bearing, stable material due to the many laminations. Because it is made of lengthwise glued layers of veneer and not from cross layers, the result is that each layer consistently absorbs forces and not just the second layer as in the case of ordinary plywood

Now available in European Beech, Eco-Core® SVL (Solid Veneer Lumber) is offered in a range of sizes and finishes to suit a wide variety of applications and environments

The SVL is available in European Beech in standard sizes of 3050mm and 2550mm x 650mm at 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, and 80mm thick

European Pine in 5750mm x 650mm x 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80mm thick

Other sizes and thicknesses can be made, additional lead times will apply

Applications for Eco-Core® SVL Laminated Timber Veneers

Large window/door frames

Stair treads

Bench tops

Table tops

Joinery

Furniture

Wall panelling

Flooring

The Eco-Core SVL® also comes as a flooring material. Whether lacquered, oiled or waxed, the Eco-Core® SVL Flooring is a product that can enhance any room with its simple style and elegance.

Treadfast, resistant and stable, Eco-Core SVL® enhances any room with its simple stlye and elegance

2890mm x 73mm x 12mm

It is applied similar as parquetry flooring, directly glued down onto a concrete base.

The many laminations create a harder surface than the actual timber itself, therefore better for wear and tear.

For more information on our Environmentally Friendly SVL, please visit the website at the link below.