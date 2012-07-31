Logo
SolarDek� silicone flashing with high UV resistance
SolarDek� for application on almost any roof surface
Red silicone can withstand extreme temperatures
Deks' solar flashing solutions are backed by a minimum 20 year warranty
SolarDek™ Specialty Flashing and Dektite® Polymer for Effective Solar Solutions from Deks

Last Updated on 31 Jul 2012

Solar solutions for the effective flashing and weatherproofing of solar panels.

Overview
Description
Deks provide an extensive range of weatherproof roof solutions designed specifically for solar panels. These durable and discrete flashings feature extreme weather resistance and can be applied to almost any roof surface.

Acrylic coated apron prevents corrosion and staining
High grade Deklite® polymer ensures longevity and excellent resistance.
  • Deks solar flashings combine the Deklite® polymer with a Nu-Lead® base which features an acrylic coated apron preventing the leaching of lead oxides avoiding staining and corrosion
  • Dektite® Mini is ideal for metal roofs with high weather and UV resistance
  • Dektite® can be painted to match the colour of the roof
Designed to withstand extreme temperatures from -50°C to 250°C
Specifically designed for solar panels, SolarDek™ features ultimate weather resistance.
  • SolarDek™ EPDM is available with an aluminium base for increased resistance
  • Black and grey EPDM silicone can withstand constant temperatures of -50°C to 115°C and up to 150°C intermittently
  • Red silicone can withstand constant roof temperatures from -50°C to 200°C and up to 250°C intermittently
High UV protection flashings purposefully designed for Solar Panels
Deks’ range of flashings are far more effective than competing silicone seals which are prone to corrosion from harsh UV rays
  • One piece flashing produces a clean and effective fit
  • Ideal for application on both metal and tiled roofs
  • Durable and reliable flashings are backed by a long life warranty
The wide range of solar flashings from Deks provide an effective and complete solution to weatherproofing solar panels. With high UV resistance and a minimum 20 year warranty, these innovative seals provide the ideal solution to your flashing requirements.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Weather resistant solar solutions from Deks

9.74 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DEKS Solar Solutions

2.27 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

5/841 Mountain Highway

03 8727 8800
Postal AddressBayswater, VIC

PO BOX 569

