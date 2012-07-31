SolarDek™ Specialty Flashing and Dektite® Polymer for Effective Solar Solutions from Deks

Acrylic coated apron prevents corrosion and staining

Deks solar flashings combine the Deklite® polymer with a Nu-Lead® base which features an acrylic coated apron preventing the leaching of lead oxides avoiding staining and corrosion

Dektite® Mini is ideal for metal roofs with high weather and UV resistance

Dektite® can be painted to match the colour of the roof

Designed to withstand extreme temperatures from -50°C to 250°C

SolarDek™ EPDM is available with an aluminium base for increased resistance

Black and grey EPDM silicone can withstand constant temperatures of -50°C to 115°C and up to 150°C intermittently

Red silicone can withstand constant roof temperatures from -50°C to 200°C and up to 250°C intermittently

High UV protection flashings purposefully designed for Solar Panels

One piece flashing produces a clean and effective fit

Ideal for application on both metal and tiled roofs

Durable and reliable flashings are backed by a long life warranty

Deks provide an extensive range of weatherproof roof solutions designed specifically for solar panels. These durable and discrete flashings feature extreme weather resistance and can be applied to almost any roof surface.High grade Deklite® polymer ensures longevity and excellent resistance.Specifically designed for solar panels, SolarDek™ features ultimate weather resistance.Deks’ range of flashings are far more effective than competing silicone seals which are prone to corrosion from harsh UV raysThe wide range of solar flashings from Deks provide an effective and complete solution to weatherproofing solar panels. With high UV resistance and a minimum 20 year warranty, these innovative seals provide the ideal solution to your flashing requirements.