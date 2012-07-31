SolarDek™ Specialty Flashing and Dektite® Polymer for Effective Solar Solutions from Deks
Solar solutions for the effective flashing and weatherproofing of solar panels.
Overview
Description
Deks provide an extensive range of weatherproof roof solutions designed specifically for solar panels. These durable and discrete flashings feature extreme weather resistance and can be applied to almost any roof surface.
Acrylic coated apron prevents corrosion and staining
High grade Deklite® polymer ensures longevity and excellent resistance.
Specifically designed for solar panels, SolarDek™ features ultimate weather resistance.
Deks’ range of flashings are far more effective than competing silicone seals which are prone to corrosion from harsh UV rays
- Deks solar flashings combine the Deklite® polymer with a Nu-Lead® base which features an acrylic coated apron preventing the leaching of lead oxides avoiding staining and corrosion
- Dektite® Mini is ideal for metal roofs with high weather and UV resistance
- Dektite® can be painted to match the colour of the roof
- SolarDek™ EPDM is available with an aluminium base for increased resistance
- Black and grey EPDM silicone can withstand constant temperatures of -50°C to 115°C and up to 150°C intermittently
- Red silicone can withstand constant roof temperatures from -50°C to 200°C and up to 250°C intermittently
- One piece flashing produces a clean and effective fit
- Ideal for application on both metal and tiled roofs
- Durable and reliable flashings are backed by a long life warranty
