SmartJoist offers the longest spans in market
Last Updated on 07 Feb 2017

The Strength is in the engineering - Strong. Stiff. Reliable.

Overview
Description

The Strength is in the engineering - Strong. Stiff. Reliable.

SmartJoists are engineered for heavy performance. Tilling start with ultrasonically graded LVL flanges, bonded with exterior adhesive for more load carrying capacity. The web material is oriented strand board (O.S.B.) which also has superior carrying capacity. All SmartJoists are H2S termite treated as standard. The result is a superior I-joist with the longest single span rating in Australia.

SmartJoist provides end users with a perfect solution for all projects. The comprehensive range of sizes ensures the best combination of performance and economy. Holes for services and plumbing can be pre-cut from the layout, providing accuracy and peace of mind for the builder.

To learn more about the incredible benefits of using SmartJoist, download the Tilling App or brochure.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

3.40 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

3.50 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMt Druitt, NSW

109 Kurrajong Avenue

02 9677 2600
Display AddressCrestmead, QLD

84 Magnesium Drive

07 3440 5400
Display AddressEdinburgh, SA

5-9 Woomera Ave

08 8345 1966
Display AddressHobart, TAS

Cnr. Murray and Melville Streets

1300 452 633
Display AddressKilsyth, VIC

31-45 Orchard St

03 9725 0222
Display AddressForrestdale, WA

10 Cartwright Drive

08 9399 1609
