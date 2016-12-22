Slumped Acrylic in patterned and textured sheets

Slumped Acrylic is a patterned or textured sheet available from Allstar Plastics. The attractive patterns are thermoformed to many different styles and the textured effect is very appealing in providing privacy with allowing the right amount of light.

Slumped acrylic is versatile and can be used as shower screen doors, privacy screens in gaming areas, signage, directional signs. Customers often prefer using slumped acrylic as it is safer alternative to glass, lighter weight and cheaper than slumped glass.

This very popular material is found in medical areas, hospitals, dentists, units, reception areas, house numbers, cafés, leagues clubs, restaurants, casinos and in homes.

Sheet size in mm include clear and tint 2400 x 1200mm

The available thicknessnes include: