Slip Resistant And Hygienic Altro Safety Flooring

Altro are a leading UK, family-owned manufacturer and supplier of wall and floor coverings, founded in 1919. Altro's success is due to determined innovation - matching evolving needs for surfaces that are both decorative and practical. Altro invented safety flooring; it’s a product area in which we continue to lead the way.

Modern safety flooring meeting the highest standards of safety and hygiene:

Slip-resistant even when wet, throughout the lifetime of the floor

Impervious surface, grout-free

Coves to wall for easy to clean corners

Incorporates Altro Easyclean Technology for improved cleanability

Homogeneous and heterogeneous options.

HACCP endorsed for food handling safety

Largest range of colours of any safety flooring supplier

Workplace safety

Up to 20 year warranties, 35+ year life expectancy



Altro product range:

Altro Walkway 20 / VM20 - most popular range, for general use

- most popular range, for general use Pisces - Wet room safety flooring

- Wet room safety flooring K30 – R12 for slip resistance in commercial kitchens and heavy duty wet areas

– R12 for slip resistance in commercial kitchens and heavy duty wet areas Classic 25 - Tried and tested for over 60 years with a traditional and industrial look

- Tried and tested for over 60 years with a traditional and industrial look Altro Aquarius - Perfect for wet and dry, shoe and barefoot use.



Common uses for Altro safety flooring