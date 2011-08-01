Slip Resistant And Hygienic Altro Safety Flooring
Altro safety flooring is an extremely cost efficient solution to ensure safety in all industrial applications.
Overview
Description
Altro are a leading UK, family-owned manufacturer and supplier of wall and floor coverings, founded in 1919. Altro's success is due to determined innovation - matching evolving needs for surfaces that are both decorative and practical. Altro invented safety flooring; it’s a product area in which we continue to lead the way.
Modern safety flooring meeting the highest standards of safety and hygiene:
- Slip-resistant even when wet, throughout the lifetime of the floor
- Impervious surface, grout-free
- Coves to wall for easy to clean corners
- Incorporates Altro Easyclean Technology for improved cleanability
- Homogeneous and heterogeneous options.
- HACCP endorsed for food handling safety
- Largest range of colours of any safety flooring supplier
- Workplace safety
- Up to 20 year warranties, 35+ year life expectancy
Altro product range:
- Altro Walkway 20 / VM20 - most popular range, for general use
- Pisces - Wet room safety flooring
- K30 – R12 for slip resistance in commercial kitchens and heavy duty wet areas
- Classic 25- Tried and tested for over 60 years with a traditional and industrial look
- Altro Aquarius - Perfect for wet and dry, shoe and barefoot use.
Common uses for Altro safety flooring
- Healthcare – hospitals wards, operating theatres, wet areas, circulation areas, en-suites, aged care facilities, dental, veterinary.
- Leisure and Retail – change-rooms, pool decks, shops, food prep
- Food, drink and hospitality – food production, hotels, bars, commercial kitchens, bathrooms
- Education – classrooms, laboratories, work rooms, entrances, canteens