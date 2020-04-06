If you’re fitting out a smaller space, or hoping for a sleeker look, our Supreme Slimline and Setting partition Suite option is the answer!

The slimline and setting partition system is just one of many quality partitioning solutions available from Bris Aluminium, which carries quality assurance (ISO-9001) certification.

There are detailed architectural drawings and instructional videos available for every product on our website. Combined with our easy to install kits, we help make the entire process from design to installation a breeze.

Slimline and Setting Partitioning System

Supreme Slimline and Setting Partition Suite is suitable for doors of 35mm, 40mm and 45mm thickness.

Bris Aluminium Supreme Slimline and Setting System Features:

All genuine Bris Aluminium Systems have been developed over a number of years. The Supreme Slimline and Setting System has been designed to meet the Australian Standards.

Available in powder coated or anodised finish

Door jambs to suit 35, 40 and 45mm doors

Glazing sections to suit glass 6-12mm

64mm steel stud with 13mm plasterboard setting track



Aluminium Partitioning Solution Specialists

At Bris Aluminium, we pride ourselves on being Australia’s leading supplier of Partition Systems, Aluminium Door Frames and Windows.

Our experienced team can help you find the right solution from our extensive and customisable range of quality assured, certified products.