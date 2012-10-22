Logo
Slimline commercial grade outdoor radiant heaters from Keverton Outdoor
Slimline Single Element Heaters from Keverton Outdoor

Last Updated on 22 Oct 2012

Keverton Outdoor provide

Overview
Description
The Infratech Slimline series of single element heaters combine crisp, moden styling with energy efficient, cost effective heating.

Electric quartz infrared heaters
  • Available in 2400, 3000 or 4000 watts
  • Sleek stainless steel front panel
  • "T" slot adjustable bracket system
  • 5000 hours quartz element
  • Ceiling or wall mount
  • Heats to full capacity in just 90 seconds
  • The SL 24 heats 2.5m x 2.5m, SL30 and SL40 heats 4m x 4m
  • SL 24 is 990mm wide, the SL30 and SL40 1590mm wide
The Infratech SL Series is suitable for all commercial and domestic indoor and outdoor applications. Infratech heaters can be mounted to a wall or ceiling, or may be pole mounted.
Display AddressCamberwell, VIC

1064 Toorak Road

0418 551 520
