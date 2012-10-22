Slimline Single Element Heaters from Keverton Outdoor

Electric quartz infrared heaters

Available in 2400, 3000 or 4000 watts

Sleek stainless steel front panel

"T" slot adjustable bracket system

5000 hours quartz element

Ceiling or wall mount

Heats to full capacity in just 90 seconds

The SL 24 heats 2.5m x 2.5m, SL30 and SL40 heats 4m x 4m

SL 24 is 990mm wide, the SL30 and SL40 1590mm wide

The Infratech Slimline series of single element heaters combine crisp, moden styling with energy efficient, cost effective heating.The Infratech SL Series is suitable for all commercial and domestic indoor and outdoor applications. Infratech heaters can be mounted to a wall or ceiling, or may be pole mounted.